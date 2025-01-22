Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-22-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-22-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Trump essentially had a “19th-century philosophy in line with populist president Andrew Jackson”, feeling a comfort with threatening the use of force to achieve national interests.
President Donald Trump has vowed to be a peacemaker in his new term, but his aggressive early actions threaten to alienate US friends in a way that could hinder his ambitions, experts say.
In an inaugural address on Monday, Trump said that his “proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and a unifier” and pointed to his support for a new ceasefire in Gaza.
With humanity facing never-before seen challenges on a planetary scale, now is the time for us to end imperial wars of aggression such as that faced by Ukraine.
It is difficult to write an article, especially in the new year, imploring humanity to stop war without giving the impression of being an unrealistic idealist. But calling for an essential rationality on a planetary scale has become crucial for our survival.
During Russia’s attack on Ukraine, we have seen the rebirth of distant memories (or memories that we hoped were confined to history) replayed on the European mainland. The razing of cities and towns, the language of genocide, the displacement and kidnap of children, the raw brutality of imperial aggression, the tussle between appeasers and the hard-nosed.
The nationalist leader, one of US President Donald Trump’s and Moscow’s closest partners in the European Union, blasted Kyiv for its decision to halt Russian gas transit to Central Europe.
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban warned Ukraine on Tuesday against making “hostile and aggressive” statements, threatening unspecified responses if Kyiv doesn’t change course.
Ukrainian intelligence intercepted a call where a Russian soldier threatens others with “meat” assaults for desertion, showcasing brutality within Russian ranks.
A Russian serviceman threatens fellow soldiers with being sent on a “meat” assault as punishment for desertion in a reported intercepted phone call released by Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR) on Monday, Jan. 20.
“You f**k around too much, Dimon. You just don’t understand. They’ll catch you, f**king hell, and the commander will just say ― f**k it – [Go] on the assault! That’ll be fun, right?” the Russian soldier says.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
US companies are skirting sanctions meant to cripple Russia’s economy. Despite stringent laws, enforcement struggles persist, leaving gaps for evasion that enable Moscow to wage war in Ukraine.
Editor’s Note: This is the latest installment in Kyiv Post’s Sanctions Busting series, an investigative collection of articles on how Russia continues to evade economic sanctions to wage war in Ukraine.
In a decisive move earlier this month, the administration of former President Joe Biden imposed fresh sanctions targeting Russia’s energy sector and its so-called “shadow fleet” of oil tankers.
While would-be insurrectionists rejoiced at the sentence commutations and outright pardons, police and politicians called the clemency a “betrayal” and an “outrageous insult to our judicial system.”
US President Donald Trump offered more than 1,500 pardons on Tuesday to rioters who stormed the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, on his behalf in an attempt to stop the certification of the presidential elections that Trump lost to Joe Biden by about seven million votes.
On that day, about 2,000 Trump loyalists, many of them armed, smashed through the windows and doors of the Capitol and overpowered police, killing one of them on the spot and injuring 174 others. Between heart attacks, succumbing to injuries, and even some ensuing suicides, the attacks left eight dead overall.
Divisions erupt in the EU Parliament as leaders debate how to handle Trump’s presidency and Musk’s influence on European politics, with some demanding action and others embracing the chaos.
How should the world deal with US President Donald Trump‘s disruptive return to the White House and the tempestuous forays of his billionaire ally Elon Musk into European affairs?
From one lawmaker clad in Stars and Stripes to celebrate, to a colleague warning Europe was acting like Trump’s “doormat,” the EU‘s divisions on the matter were on ample display Tuesday in the bloc’s parliament.