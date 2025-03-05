Search

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-05-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-05-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
8h ago

‘Ukraine and America Deserve a Respectful Dialogue’ – Zelensky Seeks Clarity on US Military Aid Freeze

By Kyiv Post
49m ago

President Zelensky noted that Ukraine has been getting mixed signals for weeks and pointed out that aid was also paused in January before being quickly restored.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed his officials to seek official clarification from the United States regarding reports of a suspension of military aid.

Speaking to Ukrainians on the streets of Kyiv late Tuesday night, March 4,  Zelensky said that Ukraine and America “deserve a respectful dialogue.”

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 4, 2025

By ISW
1h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • US President Donald Trump ordered a pause on US military aid to Ukraine on March 3, suspending the delivery of critical warfighting materiel.
  • The United States had been providing Ukraine with artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, towed howitzers, Patriot air defense batteries, and long-range rocket and missile systems such as HIMARS and ATACMS — many of which are sophisticated systems that only the United States can supply.
  • The frontline in Ukraine does not risk imminent collapse, but the effects of the US aid pause will become more acute over time.
  • The European Commission proposed a plan on March 4 that would enable EU member states to increase defense spending to support Ukraine and strengthen European security. European rearmament is vital for Europe’s short- and long-term security, and Europe should pursue these efforts regardless of the status of US aid to Ukraine.
  • Ukraine has significantly expanded its defense industrial production capabilities throughout the war in an effort to eventually meet its military needs independently, but Ukraine’s ability to become self-sufficient in the long-term is contingent on continued support from partner states in the short- and medium-term.
  • The Ukrainian Parliament (Verkhovna Rada) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated on March 4 Ukraine’s commitment to work with the Trump Administration to achieve a sustainable and lasting peace in Ukraine.
  • The high casualties in Russia’s war in Ukraine are the direct result of Putin’s determination to conquer all of Ukraine using horrific and costly tactics, and Putin can dramatically reduce this killing any time he chooses.
  • The Kremlin continues to express cautious optimism about the pausing of US military aid to Ukraine and advanced several narratives as part of efforts to impose additional demands on the United States.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Lyman, and Pokrovsk and in western Zaporizhia Oblast, and Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk.
  • The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) is reportedly developing a plan to partially demobilize a limited number of mobilized personnel no earlier than July 2025, likely to address growing societal backlash over the lack of rotations and demobilization of Russian mobilized troops for over two years.

Trump Tells Greenland US Will Get It ‘One Way or the Other’

By AFP
1h ago

In a speech to Congress, Trump underlined his expansionist vision of the US, as he repeated his aspirations to take Greenland and claimed an initial victory on retaking control of the Panama Canal.

President Donald Trump urged Greenland on Tuesday to choose to join the United States but vowed to take the Danish-ruled island “one way or the other” – whatever the locals decide.

In a partisan speech to Congress, Trump offered only passing lines on world affairs, focusing on his domestic goals like rounding up undocumented immigrants and slashing government spending.

Ukraine’s Stocks Falling Due to Dispute With US

By Kateryna Mykhailova
1h ago

Stocks of the biggest Ukrainian companies continue to drop as Donald Trump has paused US military aid to Ukraine.

Stocks of Ukrainian companies listed on the London and Warsaw stock exchanges continue to fall after a 15.3% drop on March 3, 2025, following the dispute between Ukraine and the United States, Interfax-Ukraine wrote. 

After US President Donald Trump announced that he pauses financial aid to Ukraine, the stock price of the iron ore company Ferrexpo dropped by 9.59% as of 9:26 p.m. Kyiv time (EET, UTC+2) on Tuesday, LSE data showed.

‘Like Taking Candy From a Baby’ - Trump Briefly Mentions Aid to Ukraine, Offers No Real News in Raucous Speech

By John Moretti
2h ago

In a tumultuous presidential address to a special joint session of Congress, with dissenting legislators forcibly removed, US President says only that Zelensky is ready for peace.

Arriving to chants of “USA! USA!” on the Republican side of the aisle, and irate eruptions from the Democratic one, US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night in what was, by all accounts, one of the more raucous addresses to the legislature in American history.

Ukraine featured only briefly in his speech, conspicuously lacking news of the reported agreement reached on a minerals deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that had been teased in the press earlier in the day. He noted only that Ukraine was grateful for Trump’s “strong leadership.”

Trump May Announce Minerals Deal in Address to Congress, Sources Say

...
By Kyiv Post
6h ago

Three officials close to the president said the US president wanted to announce an agreement during Tuesday’s primetime TV event, but cautioned that there still was no inked deal with Zelensky.

In US President Donald Trump’s address to Congress tonight, he could announce a long-awaited signature from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on a deal on rare-earth minerals in Ukraine.

Reuters reported on Tuesday that three sources close to the US president said that Trump told his advisers he wanted to announce the agreement in his address to Congress. They warned that the deal had yet to be signed by Ukraine and the situation could change.

