Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-05-2025

President Zelensky noted that Ukraine has been getting mixed signals for weeks and pointed out that aid was also paused in January before being quickly restored.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed his officials to seek official clarification from the United States regarding reports of a suspension of military aid.
Speaking to Ukrainians on the streets of Kyiv late Tuesday night, March 4, Zelensky said that Ukraine and America “deserve a respectful dialogue.”
In a speech to Congress, Trump underlined his expansionist vision of the US, as he repeated his aspirations to take Greenland and claimed an initial victory on retaking control of the Panama Canal.
President Donald Trump urged Greenland on Tuesday to choose to join the United States but vowed to take the Danish-ruled island “one way or the other” – whatever the locals decide.
In a partisan speech to Congress, Trump offered only passing lines on world affairs, focusing on his domestic goals like rounding up undocumented immigrants and slashing government spending.
Stocks of the biggest Ukrainian companies continue to drop as Donald Trump has paused US military aid to Ukraine.
Stocks of Ukrainian companies listed on the London and Warsaw stock exchanges continue to fall after a 15.3% drop on March 3, 2025, following the dispute between Ukraine and the United States, Interfax-Ukraine wrote.
After US President Donald Trump announced that he pauses financial aid to Ukraine, the stock price of the iron ore company Ferrexpo dropped by 9.59% as of 9:26 p.m. Kyiv time (EET, UTC+2) on Tuesday, LSE data showed.
In a tumultuous presidential address to a special joint session of Congress, with dissenting legislators forcibly removed, US President says only that Zelensky is ready for peace.
Arriving to chants of “USA! USA!” on the Republican side of the aisle, and irate eruptions from the Democratic one, US President Donald Trump addressed a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night in what was, by all accounts, one of the more raucous addresses to the legislature in American history.
Ukraine featured only briefly in his speech, conspicuously lacking news of the reported agreement reached on a minerals deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that had been teased in the press earlier in the day. He noted only that Ukraine was grateful for Trump’s “strong leadership.”
Three officials close to the president said the US president wanted to announce an agreement during Tuesday’s primetime TV event, but cautioned that there still was no inked deal with Zelensky.
In US President Donald Trump’s address to Congress tonight, he could announce a long-awaited signature from Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelensky on a deal on rare-earth minerals in Ukraine.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that three sources close to the US president said that Trump told his advisers he wanted to announce the agreement in his address to Congress. They warned that the deal had yet to be signed by Ukraine and the situation could change.