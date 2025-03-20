Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-20-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-20-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
A Europe united on security is a “nightmare” for Putin, Poland’s prime minister has said ahead of a key EU summit in Brussels that will address security and peace in Ukraine.
Speaking to reporters before boarding a flight to Brussels, where he will join other EU leaders for the roundtable meeting, Donald Tusk said European leaders will take the first step of Europe’s “most important project” by committing to increase defense spending in a show of unity against Russian aggression.
“For Putin, a Europe united on the issue of security is a nightmare,” he added.
Zelensky also said that Putin has no interest in ending the war, despite not being in a strong position on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told US President Donald Trump in their recent head-of-state call that he opposes ending the war along the current front line.
During a Zoom briefing with journalists, Zelensky said that many cities and settlements are split by the contact line.
As a ceasefire over negotiations in Ukraine continue, there’s a feeling of deja vu of demands wanting President Volodymyr Zelensky to avoid a ‘Minsk 3’ - the 2014 agreement that was hailed as a deal to end the fighting in Ukraine’s Donbas region. CNN’s Clare Sebastian reports
Despite the White House declaring after Donald Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that “we have never been closer to peace,” fighting resumed within hours. Early this morning, Russia targeted railway and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine’s Kirovohrad region. The Ukrainian Air Force reported downing 75 of 171 Russian drones, redirecting 63. Later, Russia claimed Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a strategic bomber base 700 km inside its territory. Despite the massive distrust on both sides, both leaders spoke positively about their one-hour call. Trump pledged to help Ukraine source more Patriot missiles, though availability remains limited - both in the U.S. and Europe. Zelensky agreed to a “partial ceasefire against energy,” a key Russian demand as Ukrainian strikes strain Moscow’s hydrocarbon revenue.
The Trump administration is hinting at resetting business relations with Russia as quickly as they can. Investors are watching closely.
Markets, or at least the media, seems to be awash with stories about investors desperate to put money back to work in Russian markets. See, for example, this article in the Financial Times.
The assumption herein is that with Trump pushing for an early peace in Russia’s war on Ukraine and a normalization with the Kremlin, Western sanctions on Russia will soon be lifted. Putin seems to have buoyed this optimism by partially lifting restrictions on some Western institutional money stuck in Russian debt and equity – he seemed here to be trying to encourage Trump into a quid pro quo of lifting market restrictions.
The US State Department has denied reports that data on thousands of Ukrainian children abducted by Russia was deleted after task force shut down.
The US State Department has denied reports that data on Ukrainian children abducted by Russia was lost or deleted. During a press briefing, spokesperson Tammy Bruce responded to claims suggesting that the database created by the Humanitarian Research Lab (HRL) may have been lost.
“What I can tell you is that the conspiracy theory or fear about data being deleted is untrue. That is false. The data exists,” Bruce said, adding, “It was not in the State Department’s control. It was managed by the people running that framework, but we know who is responsible for the data and the website. We are fully aware that the data exists, has not been deleted, and is not missing.”
Both Russia and Ukraine have increased their air attacks, even as US President Donald Trump urges both sides to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of war.
Both Russia and Ukraine have increased their air attacks, even as US President Donald Trump urges both sides to agree to a ceasefire after more than three years of war.
The European Commission has unveiled a €150-billion plan to reshape the bloc’s defense policy as Europe scrambles to adjust its security architecture to counter the threat posed by Russia and the possible dissolution of transatlantic ties by the Trump administration.
Kaja Kallas, the commission’s foreign policy chief, presented the ‘White Paper for European Defence and the ReArm Europe Plan/Readiness 2030’ on Wednesday.
Keir Starmer, co-leader of efforts to form the so-called coalition of the willing alongside President Macron, is expected to address the meeting of roughly 30 military officials.
Dozens of military chiefs from countries keen to help protect an eventual ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine will meet in Britain on Thursday to discuss planning for a peacekeeping force.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, co-leader of efforts to form the so-called coalition of the willing alongside French President Emmanuel Macron, is expected to address the meeting of roughly 30 military officials.
Engels houses Tu-160 and Tu-95MS long-range strategic bombers, which have been involved in strikes on Ukraine. The airfield is situated 614 km from Ukraine’s border.
[UPDATES] As of 12:30 Kyiv time, Kyiv Post’s sources within the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed that the attack on the Engels airfield was carried out by drones operated by Ukraine’s SBU and Special Operations Forces.
“The SBU and its partners continue to work with surgical accuracy on key military facilities of the Russian Federation, which are absolutely legitimate military targets. Such special operations reduce the enemy’s ability to terrorize Ukrainian cities with missile strikes,” the source in the SBU told Kyiv Post.
A partial ceasefire may well take hold. But no one should have any illusions. Only Moscow stands to gain by stopping attacks on its energy infrastructure – its lifeline.
The much-hyped Trump-Putin phone call on March 18 has been spun by Washington as a diplomatic breakthrough, a vital first step toward peace in Ukraine. The headline concession? Putin’s “willingness” to pause strikes on Ukrainian energy targets for 30 days. But let’s cut through the fog: this isn’t progress – it’s a Russian sleight of hand, and it’s Putin, not Ukraine, who stands to gain.
The pause on energy strikes sounds noble until you realize it’s a lifeline for Russia’s war machine. Ukraine’s long-range precision strikes – drones and missiles slamming into Russian oil refineries and energy infrastructure – have been Kyiv’s most effective weapon. And Putin knows it.
Ukrainian forces, including HUR, have ramped up precision strikes on military targets in Crimea, aiming to weaken Russia’s grip on the peninsula and disrupt its war efforts.
The Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) stated that it struck multiple targets in Russian-occupied Crimea over the past few days including air defense systems, the tugboat “Fedor Uryupin,” and a Mi-8 helicopter.
“For several days, the occupiers in temporarily occupied Crimea trembled from an unprecedented roar – their expensive air defense systems proved powerless against the precise strikes of Ukraine’s HUR warriors,” HUR stated Wednesday, March 19 – publishing a corresponding video on social media.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
After Trump and Musk shut down Yale lab tracking the Kremlin’s crimes against children in Ukraine, the opposition in Washington demands answers about critical data that are feared erased.
In a letter sent to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Democratic lawmakers in Washington demanded to know if crucial data tracking Russian war crimes against children in Ukraine have been deleted and warned of “devastating consequences” if this is the case.
Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) and others from the Democratic party warned that the data may have been permanently erased following the Trump administration’s decision, as part of a “government efficiency” push headed by Elon Musk, to shut down a Yale University Humanitarian Research Lab program tracking kidnapped and deported Ukrainian children.
As more details of his call with Zelensky emerge, Trump agreed to help find more anti-aircraft missiles for Ukraine, suggests US ownership of nuclear plant. Meanwhile, more F-16s arrive in Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he felt no pressure to make concessions in a peace agreement with Russia shortly after his hour-long phone call with US President Donald Trump. In fact, as more details emerge about the call, Ukraine seems poised to receive more air defense systems and a possible deal on keeping the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant out of Russian hands.
“I want to be very frank,” Zelensky said on Wednesday. “Today I have not felt any pressure. That’s a fact,” he told journalists at a press conference, explaining that Trump had passed along details of his conversation this week with Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin, insisting that no concessions were demanded of Ukraine, at least for now.