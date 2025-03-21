Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-21-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-21-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Trump says he “appreciates” Zelensky’s readiness to make a deal on Ukraine’s natural resources, and says it’s coming soon, but it is unclear if the terms of the deal have changed.
US President Donald Trump declared Thursday that the United States would sign a deal with Ukraine “very shortly” for access to its rare-earths and other minerals.
Last month, Zelensky turned down Trump’s initial proposal to grant American mining companies access to develop its mineral resources, because it did not include security guarantees should Russia violate the terms of a peace treaty, and called for Ukraine to hand over $500 billion in mineral wealth. That part of the language was dropped in a subsequent version.
French president announces meeting with Zelensky and European allies to follow up on the Kyiv-Moscow-Washington summit in Saudi Arabia next week.
French President Emmanuel Macron said leaders of the coalition backing Ukraine would meet again next week, hoping to finalize plans to secure a potential truce in the war with Russia.
Several children are among the wounded as Moscow’s air strikes destroyed residential neighborhoods in Zaporizhzhia, following devastating strikes in Kirovohrad and Sumy the day before.
Russian air strikes early Friday morning rocked Zaporizhzhia, smashing civilian homes and injuring at least one child. The day before, air strikes hit residences in the Kirovohrad region, injuring least 14 people, including four children. A separate strike in the Sumy region on Thursday killed two people.
Nearly 100 buildings were destroyed in all.