Overview:
- Meeting with coalition of 24 nations, plans emerge to send more missiles to Kyiv
- Moscow continues westward progress in towns around Bakhmut and Avdiivka
- Zelensky announces “Made in Ukraine” economic policy
- Poland’s foreign minister calls out US Republican leader for hampering Ukraine’s fight
- AFU loses more territory in Luhansk region
French president says Russia is acting more aggressively and that “nothing can be ruled out”
French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that while there was no consensus to send Western troops to Ukraine, “nothing can be ruled out.”
“We will do whatever it takes to ensure that Russia cannot win this war,” he said, after meeting with a coalition of 24 partner countries, who have vowed to set up channels together to supply Ukraine with “missiles and bombs of medium and long range to carry out deep strikes,” Macron was quoted by AFP as saying.
“We are convinced that the defeat of Russia is indispensable to security and stability in Europe,” the French president said. “Nothing can be excluded to achieve our objective. Russia cannot win that war.”
Domestic, private-company production of drones targeted for about 950K this year
Speaking at the “Made in Ukraine” forum on Monday, the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that private Ukrainian businesses will manufacture 95% of the projected one million new drones in 2024, according to state news agency Ukrinform.
“The plan to manufacture one million drones in 2024, announced by President [Volodymyr Zelensky], will be implemented. For that we can thank to Ukrainian entrepreneurs/manufacturers of drones. It is they who will assemble almost 95% of these UAVs, or even more. Last year, we streamlined the procedure for drone manufacturers, and this year we will do the same for manufacturers of ground robotic platforms, as well as for manufacturers of EW systems," Fedorov noted.
As US Stalls on Ukraine Aid, Europe Leads Worldwide Hunt for Critically Needed Artillery Shells
He said the production of drones, year-on-year, had increased 120-fold by the end of 2023. That took into account a 3,000-percent boost in the manufacture of reusable quadcopters, and a 7,000-percent spike in Mavic-type reconnaissance quadcopters, while FVP drones (first-person view) had increased by a factor of 200.
Zelensky cut the ribbon on this new initiative on Monday, saying “I am glad to announce today the launch of our new economic platform, and therefore a new economic policy - the Made in Ukraine policy,” Zelensky said.
“We have to win. It is a matter of our survival,” he added. “And in order for Ukraine to have all the necessary resources for its victory, then Ukrainian goods, Ukrainian services, Ukrainian consumption, and Ukrainian exports, Ukrainian entrepreneurs, must also win.”
Federov noted that recent deregulation of the drone industry in Ukraine has helped fuel its surge. Earlier this month, the technology minister posted to social media that Ukrainian-made drones knocked out 19 Russian tanks in a single week:
UAV strike units keep doing its best to destroy and liberate. 🇺🇦-made drones this week get rid of 55 trucks, 44 artillery, 27 armored vehicles & 19 tanks. 355 enemy’s positions hit. Drone love season has started. pic.twitter.com/AKTAIzTYYq— Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 13, 2024
Operations: Donetsk
Russian forces continued their push along two fronts in the Donetsk region, with images confirming advances west of the seized city of Avdiivka and also west of Bakhmut.
Geolocated footage seems to show that troops marginally advanced northeast of Ivanivske (west of Bakhmut) on Monday, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) pointed out
Moscow’s forces also now Lastochkyne, a town west of Avdiivka, after Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) troops pulled back from the town and took up defensive positions northwest of Avdiivka.
Geolocated footage posted Monday indicates that invading forces have entered the southeastern part of Sjeverne (west of Avdiivka) with some additional but unconfirmed Russian reports that troops have captured the entire town.
Polish foreign minister says that if Ukraine fails, US House speaker is to blame
On a visit to the US capital this week, Poland’s foreign minister said that if Russia wins its war of aggression, House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) would be squarely to blame.
“I again appeal personally to Speaker Mike Johnson,” Radoslaw Sikorski said. “Please let democracy take its course. Please, let's pass this to a vote,"
In Washington to meet with US Secretary of state Antony Blinken, the Polish diplomat continued, “I’d like [Johnson] to know that the whole world is watching what he would do. And if this supplemental [aid package] were not to pass and Ukraine were to suffer reversals on the battlefield, it will be his responsibility,” he said at the Atlantic Council.
Johnson oversees a slim majority in the lower house, and while several Republican representatives have publically asked for a vote on the Senate’s $60 billion proposal for Kyiv, the speaker has thus far sided with a right-wing, pro-Trump fringe who have blocked every attempt by the Joe Biden administration and Democrat-led Senate to keep funding the war in Ukraine.
“American investment in Ukraine’s capacity to defend itself is a literal proof that by helping others, you help yourself,” says Minister of Foreign Affairs of 🇵🇱 Poland @sikorskiradek at the Atlantic Council.— Atlantic Council (@AtlanticCouncil) February 26, 2024
“Helping Ukraine is not only a good deed. It’s also a good deal.” pic.twitter.com/alFqxC0iEi
Operations: Luhansk
As fighting continued along the Kupyansk-Svatove-Kreminna line, geolocated footage published on Monday seems to indicate that Russian forces advanced east of Bilohorivka (south of Kreminna). Other skirmishes unfolded over the regional border in Kharkiv, just northeast of Kupyansk near Synkivka and Ivanivka; southeast of Kupyansk near Tabaivka; west of Kreminna near Terny; and south of Kreminna near Bilohorivka, the ISW reported.
Ukrainian regional head Artem Lysohor reported that the Russians have “more than ten times” the artillery as defending forces in the Kupyansk area over the past month. The ISW specified that Moscow’s units in the area include elements of the 16th Spetsnaz Brigade (Russian General Staff Main Directorate [GRU]) along in the Kupyansk front.
Bilohorivka— imi (m) (@moklasen) February 26, 2024
81st Airmobile
unpleasant FPV situation for RU.
Location: 48.9197457175, 38.2642314029 pic.twitter.com/7KpzxfFP3x
