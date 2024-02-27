Overview:

Meeting with coalition of 24 nations, plans emerge to send more missiles to Kyiv

Moscow continues westward progress in towns around Bakhmut and Avdiivka

Zelensky announces “Made in Ukraine” economic policy

Poland’s foreign minister calls out US Republican leader for hampering Ukraine’s fight

AFU loses more territory in Luhansk region

French president says Russia is acting more aggressively and that “nothing can be ruled out”

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday that while there was no consensus to send Western troops to Ukraine, “nothing can be ruled out.”

“We will do whatever it takes to ensure that Russia cannot win this war,” he said, after meeting with a coalition of 24 partner countries, who have vowed to set up channels together to supply Ukraine with “missiles and bombs of medium and long range to carry out deep strikes,” Macron was quoted by AFP as saying.

“We are convinced that the defeat of Russia is indispensable to security and stability in Europe,” the French president said. “Nothing can be excluded to achieve our objective. Russia cannot win that war.”

Domestic, private-company production of drones targeted for about 950K this year

Speaking at the “Made in Ukraine” forum on Monday, the Minister of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, said that private Ukrainian businesses will manufacture 95% of the projected one million new drones in 2024, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

“The plan to manufacture one million drones in 2024, announced by President [Volodymyr Zelensky], will be implemented. For that we can thank to Ukrainian entrepreneurs/manufacturers of drones. It is they who will assemble almost 95% of these UAVs, or even more. Last year, we streamlined the procedure for drone manufacturers, and this year we will do the same for manufacturers of ground robotic platforms, as well as for manufacturers of EW systems," Fedorov noted.

He said the production of drones, year-on-year, had increased 120-fold by the end of 2023. That took into account a 3,000-percent boost in the manufacture of reusable quadcopters, and a 7,000-percent spike in Mavic-type reconnaissance quadcopters, while FVP drones (first-person view) had increased by a factor of 200.

Zelensky cut the ribbon on this new initiative on Monday, saying “I am glad to announce today the launch of our new economic platform, and therefore a new economic policy - the Made in Ukraine policy,” Zelensky said.

“We have to win. It is a matter of our survival,” he added. “And in order for Ukraine to have all the necessary resources for its victory, then Ukrainian goods, Ukrainian services, Ukrainian consumption, and Ukrainian exports, Ukrainian entrepreneurs, must also win.”

Federov noted that recent deregulation of the drone industry in Ukraine has helped fuel its surge. Earlier this month, the technology minister posted to social media that Ukrainian-made drones knocked out 19 Russian tanks in a single week: