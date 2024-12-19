Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 3h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-19-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-19-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-19-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
6h ago

‘A Gangster Threat That Smacks of Desperation’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 19

‘A Gangster Threat That Smacks of Desperation’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 19
...
By John Moretti
3h ago

UK announces $286M in military aid; Kyiv to receive first tranche of US $20B promised loan; Kremlin calls British journalists “legitimate targets” after op-ed piece on general’s killing.

A few hours after Britain’s The Times ran an editorial on Wednesday describing the assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov as a “legitimate act of defense” on the part of Ukraine, the Kremlin said that the newspaper should “be careful” and that its senior staff are now  “legitimate military targets.”

“All these individuals can and should be considered legitimate military targets for the Russian state,” former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev wrote on social media. “And for all Russian patriots, for that matter.”

Read more

North Korea Slams US Criticism Over Troops in Ukraine, Calls It ‘Reckless Provocation’

North Korea Slams US Criticism Over Troops in Ukraine, Calls It ‘Reckless Provocation’
...
By AFP
7h ago

North Korea has denounced US-led criticism of the deployment of DPRK troops to Ukraine and defended its alliance with Moscow.

North Korea on Thursday lashed out at “reckless provocation” by the United States and its allies for criticizing Pyongyang’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, including the deployment of troops.

In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a foreign ministry spokesman said the 10 nations and the EU were “distorting and slandering” Pyongyang’s “normal cooperative” ties with Moscow.

Read more