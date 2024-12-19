Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-19-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-19-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
UK announces $286M in military aid; Kyiv to receive first tranche of US $20B promised loan; Kremlin calls British journalists “legitimate targets” after op-ed piece on general’s killing.
A few hours after Britain’s The Times ran an editorial on Wednesday describing the assassination of Russian General Igor Kirillov as a “legitimate act of defense” on the part of Ukraine, the Kremlin said that the newspaper should “be careful” and that its senior staff are now “legitimate military targets.”
“All these individuals can and should be considered legitimate military targets for the Russian state,” former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev wrote on social media. “And for all Russian patriots, for that matter.”
North Korea has denounced US-led criticism of the deployment of DPRK troops to Ukraine and defended its alliance with Moscow.
North Korea on Thursday lashed out at “reckless provocation” by the United States and its allies for criticizing Pyongyang’s support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, including the deployment of troops.
In a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, a foreign ministry spokesman said the 10 nations and the EU were “distorting and slandering” Pyongyang’s “normal cooperative” ties with Moscow.