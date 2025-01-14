Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-14-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-14-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
In a press conference on Monday Sweden’s Minister of Defense said its military will test new secret drone technology developed with Saab during NATO’s upcoming Arctic Strike exercise.
In a joint press conference at Sweden’s People and Defense National Conference held at Sälen’s Högfjällshotell on Monday, Sweden’s Minister of Defense Pål Jonson, Army Chief Jonny Lindfors and Saab CEO Micael Johansson spoke about the secret drone swarm project developed by the Swedish Armed Forces and Saab.
Jonson said that Sweden, as NATO’s newest member, must accelerate the pace of rearmament in the face of current security risks and that one area where its armed forces was lacking was in the use of unmanned aerial vehicles.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to reassure Ukraine of continued support, his ministry said, a week before US President-elect Donald Trump is inaugurated.
Pistorius will hold meetings “on the continuation of cooperation and support” for Ukraine’s defence industry, a ministry spokesman told AFP. The United States’ policy toward Ukraine is widely expected to change under Trump.
Explosions and fires reported in at least seven regions, according to Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels. Key facilities hit, causing fires and disruptions to air travel across affected areas.
Ukrainian drones targeted several Russian regions late at night on Monday, Jan. 13 and early morning on Tuesday, Jan. 14, in a massive aerial assault on chemical plants producing explosives and ammunition, as well as fuel storage facilities.
According to Ukrainian and Russian Telegram channels, explosions and fires were reported in at least seven regions, including Saratov, Voronezh, Oryol, Tula, and Tatarstan.
Drones from Lithuanian manufacturers were promised for delivery by the end of 2024. Instead they are gathering dust in warehouses waiting for paperwork to be completed correctly.
The Lithuanian LRT news service reported on Saturday that thousands of drones procured by the Vilnius government from local manufacturers for delivery to Ukraine by the end of 2024 remain in storage because of bureaucratic delays. The suppliers of the equipment say that these unacceptable delays are impacting Ukraine’s ability to defend itself effectively.
In August, five Lithuanian drone manufacturers successfully conducted tests in Ukraine after which almost 5,000 drones worth €5 million ($5.1 million) were purchased for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. At the same time the Lithuanian army bought 2,300 combat drones worth €3 million ($3.06 million).
The drone’s qualities make it useful for making military supply runs into remote or hard-to-access areas where even multi-wheel drive regular vehicles can’t reach.
Russia’s armed forces are introducing a new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that they call the TraMP (Transport Aviation Multipurpose Platform), but which they unofficially call the TRUMP – who says Russians don’t have a sense of humor? The cargo drone is designed to provide transport and logistics support for military operations.
According to the military issues website ArmyRecognition on Jan. 13, citing the Russian weapons Telegram channel, the drone has completed its design phase and is undergoing ground tests, with a first operational flight planned for April.
A lasting containment of Moscow’s expansionist and hegemonic ambitions is only possible through a more or less just Russian-Ukrainian peace.
Are the signs in Eastern Europe pointing to peace? On the surface, one could interpret a number of recent trends in this way. On the one hand, Ukraine is under enormous pressure – both on the battlefield and on the international stage. Russian troops are slowly but surely advancing in the Donets Basin. Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure are having an ever stronger effect.
In the United States, President-elect Donald Trump has announced that he wants to end the war as quickly as possible. In Western and Central Eastern Europe, a phalanx of populist parties has emerged, for whom international law, European solidarity and democratic values – and thus the fate of Ukraine – are at best of secondary importance. Not only radical left- and right-wingers, but also some centrist politicians, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, are conducting election campaigns as would-be peacemakers, whose level-headedness is allegedly preventing an escalation of the war.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Biden makes farewell plea for Ukraine as NATO leaders meet in Brussels; Zelensky and Macron discuss next steps for French troop deployment; Russian strikes kill three women in Sumy and Donetsk.
In a rare State Department speech before his successor takes over on Jan. 20, outgoing US President Joe Biden pleaded for continued aid to Kyiv in 2025 and beyond, saying that his administration accomplished its goal of rallying the world around Ukraine’s defense.
“As I saw it, when Putin launched his invasion, I had two jobs: to rally the world to defend Ukraine and avoid war between two nuclear powers, Biden said. “We did both...And we’ve laid the foundation for the next administration to preserve a bright future for the Ukrainian people.”