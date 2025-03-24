Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-24-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-24-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Reconfirming the Trump administration’s pattern of trying to strong-arm weaker allies into exploitative mineral deals, US Vice-President JD Vance criticized Denmark and Europe.
Greenland, which is a self-governing entity within the Danish Kingdom, has become a hot topic in international politics since Donald Trump showed interest in adding it to the United States. The huge and sparsely populated island in the Arctic region is rich in resources.
On Sunday March 23, Vice President JD Vance was interviewed by Fox News. During the interview, JD Vance raised doubts about Denmark’s stewardship over the island and suggested it was not a good ally: “Denmark, which controls Greenland, is not doing its job and is not being a good ally.”
US President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes talks in Riyadh could pave the way for a breakthrough.
Representatives from the US and Russia began a new round of talks on Monday, March 24, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The meeting is closed to journalists.
US and Russian officials meet in Saudi Arabia on Monday for talks on a partial ceasefire in the Ukraine war, a day after delegates from Washington and Kyiv had their own discussions.
Estonia will stop accepting non-biometric passports issued by Russia from March 31, saying they lack data which makes it difficult to verify the documents.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday said non-biometric foreign passports issued by Russia “entail various security risks” and make it hard to tell where or who it was issued by.
This is a problem when it comes to “non-recognised regions’ such as occupied areas of Ukraine.
The latest drone strikes on Kyiv have killed at least three people and wounded 10 since Saturday night, authorities said.
Two people were injured in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia after a nighttime attack by Russian drones, local officials said Monday, March 24.
A 37-year-old man was wounded in the Fastiv district of Kyiv, according to Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration. The man suffered shrapnel wounds and was taken to the hospital. The attack damaged two private homes and started a fire at a trading company, which was later put out, Kalashnyk said.
Ukrainian special forces targeted a hidden Russian helicopter position in Belgorod, destroying four aircraft with precision HIMARS strikes.
Ukrainian special forces used American HIMARS systems to destroy four Russian attack helicopters in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast in a single strike.
The Special Operations Forces (SSO) announced on Telegram on Monday, March 24:
The Kremlin’s rhetoric about NATO encroachment that “triggered” the invasion of Ukraine is deliberate disinformation. NATO should welcome Ukraine to counter Russian aggression.
Vladimir Putin, Russia’s leader since 1999, has consistently acted as an aggressor and authoritarian ruler, and is now charged as a war criminal by the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Under his leadership, Russia has repeatedly attacked democratic neighbors, most recently Ukraine, with devastating consequences. Putin’s demands should hold no sway over NATO’s decisions—especially regarding Ukraine’s membership.
Since 1998, NATO has expanded from 16 members to 32 democracies without Russian consent, demonstrating clearly that Russia neither deserves nor receives veto power over NATO admissions. It was Czechia, Hungary and Poland (1999) Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia (2004); Albania and Croatia (2009); Montenegro (2017); North Macedonia (2020); Finland (2023); and Sweden (2024).
Russia’s fake news sites seek to make false information appear more credible and believable by exploiting public trust in legitimate media, “piggybacking on credibility”.
A fake news website falsely claimed that Ukraine’s president is paying Western reporters to tarnish US President Donald Trump, part of a series of deceptive reports spread by Russian-linked portals mimicking media outlets.
The disinformation tactic, amid heightened international efforts to halt the three-year war with Russia, seeks to undermine both Ukraine and public trust in mainstream media, researchers say.
Umerov says the latest round of peace talks, led by Kyiv’s defense minister and Trump envoy Witkoff, was “productive” and largely energy-focused, but the Kremlin still has the ball in its court.
Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said that talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia, which wrapped up on Sunday night, were “productive and focused.” Still, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Moscow needed to end the war.
Umerov said discussions between his team and that of US envoy Steve Witkoff focused largely on energy. The future of the Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, Europe’s largest, has been prominently featured in US President Donald Trump’s remarks about the negotiations to bring Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine to an end.
A 5-year-old is killed and an infant wounded in Kremlin’s latest assault. Meanwhile, AFU reports that air defenses destroyed more than 1,115 Russian targets last week, as Moscow meets for US talks.
The Russian drone strikes that targeted Kyiv over the weekend have killed at least three people and wounded 10 as of Sunday night, authorities said.
“According to the available information, three people died, including a five-year-old child. Another 10 people were wounded,” the Kyiv city military administration said on Telegram at about mid-day on Sunday.