Large-scale rallies are set to take place at multiple locations in Seoul on Saturday where citizens will protest President Yoon Suk Yeol’s declaration of martial law and call for his resignation, or if he refuses, impeachment. The largest one will be held near the National Assembly in Yeouido, where the critical parliamentary impeachment vote is slated for 7 p.m. that day. At the rally site, the participants are expected to wait for the results of the vote together. The organizers initially planned to gather at Gwanghwamun Square, the symbolic place where millions of people gathered for candlelight vigils in 2016 to oust former President Park Geun-hye over corruption scandals. But they moved to Yeouido to exert more pressure on ruling People Power Party lawmakers who are hesitant about voting in favor of impeachment. Ruling People Power Party (PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon stressed Friday the urgent need to swiftly suspend President Yoon Suk Yeol's powers and duties in order to protect Korea and its people, virtually supporting impeachment of the president following Yoon's bungled martial law declaration. The shift in stance by Han, who initially said until the previous day that his party would make efforts to prevent impeachment, has significantly increased the likelihood of the impeachment motion passing at the National Assembly's plenary session on Saturday - Korea Times
Tens of thousands of people are fleeing Syria's third-largest city Homs in fear that Islamist-led rebels will continue to advance towards the capital, Damascus. The rebels seized Hama to the north on Thursday, a second major blow to President Bashar al Assad who lost control of Aleppo last week. The leader of the Islamist militant group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), Abu Mohammed al-Jawlani, told residents of Homs "your time has come". Syrian rebels launched a surprise offensive against the government last week and have so far captured two major cities. They have been advancing south - and Homs is the next city on the road from Aleppo to Damascus - BBC
A thick fog hangs over Kyiv and much of the country making driving treacherous – a similar thick fog is enveloping Ukraine’s immediate military and political prospects.
While president-elect Donald Trump threatens Hamas and demands the release of Israeli hostages, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has declared a refusal to accept guarantees from NATO allies as a path to peace instead demanding full NATO membership.
It must be obvious to everyone that NATO will not seriously considering inviting Ukraine to join its military and political alliance at this time. Preventing an escalation in the conflict with Russia remains NATO’s priority and the bloc is pinning its hopes for an end to the conflict through negotiations between Presidents Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin.
30 years of Budapest Memo helped Ukraine zero days, said Zelensky; Russia threatens Ukraine, West with “any means” to avoid its “strategic defeat”; Ukrainian drones drive any frontline success.
In his nightly address, Zelensky said:
“Today marks thirty years of the Budapest Memorandum. Ten years of war. Not a single day did this document work. And because of this, everyone in the world will now know that a mere signature – by any state – or any assurances or promises are not enough for security.
The operation, involving unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and marine drones, began around 5 a.m. Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was halted from 5:17 a.m.
Ukrainian forces have reportedly targeted Kerch city in the occupied Crimea with drones in the early hours of Friday, Dec. 6, with explosions reported by residents, according to the Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind. The blasts were heard near the Zalyv shipyard, and a fire was seen in the Arshintsevo district.
Kerch is one of Crimea's largest cities and serves as a key industrial, transportation, and tourist hub. Like the rest of Crimea, it has been under Russian control since the annexation in 2014.
The outgoing US intelligence coordinator downplayed fears that allies could cut cooperation if Tulsi Gabbard, President-elect Donald Trump’s controversial pick to replace her, is confirmed.
Outgoing Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines pointed to the role of US congressional oversight committees in preserving "Five Eyes" -- the close intelligence alliance that unites the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Each year on Dec. 6, Ukrainians come together to celebrate Armed Forces Day, a holiday established in 1993 by Ukraine’s parliament, the Verkhovna Rada. This day is dedicated to honoring the courage, dedication, and heroism of Ukraine’s service members—past and present—with deep respect and pride.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) encompass various branches, including the Ground Forces, Air Force, Navy, Air Assault Forces, Marine Corps, Special Operations Forces, and Territorial Defense Forces. While each branch has its own designated celebration, this day unites the nation in appreciation of all AFU members.
Putin’s iron-fisted Chechen ruler said he wants Ukrainian POWs to be used as human shields. He called President Zelensky a “goat-devil” and said captives looked like they had been living in a resort.
Ramzan Kadyrov, close ally of President Vladimir Putin and authoritarian head of Chechnya, Russia’s restive Caucasian region, spoke with Ukrainian prisoners of war in meetings heavily promoted in state-controlled media, and in one Wednesday exchange offered his own pistol to a Ukrainian service member so he could kill himself.
The images were made public in video aired by Russia’s state-controlled TASS news agency, local Chechnya media platforms, and Kadyrov’s personal Telegram channel, among others.
Special Operations Forces report that during a raid on enemy positions in the Kursk region 17 Russian soldiers trying to take back territory Ukraine had invaded in August were eliminated.
Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) carried out a raid behind enemy lines in the Kursk region, eliminating 17 Russian soldiers and capturing 12, according to a report by the SSO on Telegram.
The 73rd Marine Center and the 6th Ranger Regiment played key roles in the operation. The SSO released a video, which Kyiv Post could not independently verify, showing close combat and the moment Russian soldiers were captured.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
A Texas man, Kevin Loftus, attempted to join Russian forces to fight against Ukraine while on probation for the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, raising alarming questions about radicalization and accountability.
In a strange twist to the ongoing repercussions of the January 6 Capitol riot, Kevin Daniel Loftus, a 56-year-old Texas man, attempted to join Russian military forces to fight against Ukraine.
This unusual case unfolded during a recent court hearing, revealing Loftus's plans to travel to Turkey en route to Russia, despite being on probation for his involvement in the Capitol insurrection, according to an investigation by the Wall Street Journal.