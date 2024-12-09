Search

LIVE Updated 59m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-09-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-09-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-09-2024
By Kyiv Post
12h ago

Georgia Pro-EU Protesters Defiant as Thousands Rally for 11th Day

Georgia Pro-EU Protesters Defiant as Thousands Rally for 11th Day
By AFP
59m ago

Pro-European, anti-Russian, protests continue in Georgia.

Thousands of pro-Europe protesters rallied Sunday in Georgia against the government's decision to shelve European Union accession talks, marking the 11th consecutive day of demonstrations amid a post-election crisis.

The country's pro-Western opposition and the president rejected the ruling Georgian Dream party's claimed victory in Oct. 26 parliamentary polls and tens of thousands had taken to the streets against alleged electoral fraud.

Read more

Thinking Out Loud

Thinking Out Loud
By Bohdan Nahaylo
1h ago

Is Zelensky Winning Trump Over?

As the leader of a country embattled now for almost three years in an intensive war with Russia, and for over ten years in a simmering military struggle with its rapacious neighbor, President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown considerable ingenuity and courage in an increasingly difficult situation.

Not only is the situation on the front lines in the east increasingly worrisome and Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s cities and vital infrastructure intensifying, but the scope and continuity of support from Ukraine’s Western supporters hard to predict.

Read more

Germany’s Opposition Leader Merz Visits Kyiv

Germany's Opposition Leader Merz Visits Kyiv
By AFP
1h ago

Merz has previously advocated for Berlin to provide Ukraine with more advanced weaponry, including urging Scholz to approve the delivery of the long-range Taurus missile system.

Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz on Monday visited war-torn Ukraine, where he was expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Merz, who is leading in opinion polls ahead of Germann elections in February, visited Kyiv one week after centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz went there.

Read more

Ukrainian Sea Baby Drones Engage Russian Aircraft – SBU Footage Reveals Clash

Ukrainian Sea Baby Drones Engage Russian Aircraft – SBU Footage Reveals Clash
By Kyiv Post
1h ago

According to the SBU, the engagements resulted in casualties and significant damage to Russian helicopters, which now require major repairs.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out a special operation in Kerch Bay early on Dec. 6, during which Sea Baby naval unmanned surface vessels (USVs) engaged Russian airplanes and helicopters in combat.

The SBU shared video footage of the operation via Telegram. Kyiv Post has not independently verified the time or location of the video.

Read more

With Assad Gone, Middle East Battle Lines Are Redrawn

With Assad Gone, Middle East Battle Lines Are Redrawn
By AFP
3h ago

The lightning speed at which the rebels, dominated by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, took Aleppo and then the country stunned the whole world.

It took just 11 days for Syrian rebels to force Bashar al-Assad to flee the country and impose a new revision of the strategic map in the Middle East.

The Syrian strongman had for nearly 14 years held off an uprising that many believed had been exhausted. But his downfall followed a series of battlefield convulsions for other allies of Iran.

Read more

Polish PM: Syria’s Assad Ouster Proves Russia and Allies Can Be Defeated

Polish PM: Syria's Assad Ouster Proves Russia and Allies Can Be Defeated
By Kyiv Post
4h ago

Assad’s ouster has sparked reactions worldwide, with Zelensky and his cabinet framing the fall as a cautionary tale for authoritarian leaders relying on Russian support.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday that the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria demonstrates that Russia and its allies are not invincible, drawing parallels to Ukraine’s ongoing war against Moscow’s forces.

“The events in Syria have made the world realise once again, or at least they should, that even the most cruel regime may fall and that Russia and its allies can be defeated,” Tusk wrote on social media platform X.

Read more

Israelis Prepare Ground Ops as Assad Regime Falls: IDF Air Strikes Begin

Israelis Prepare Ground Ops as Assad Regime Falls: IDF Air Strikes Begin
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
4h ago

According to Kyiv Post intel sources, Israel is ramping up forces on its Syrian border, readying for a ground operation as Assad’s regime collapses, with air and missile strikes already underway.

Israel has deployed troops along its border with Syria and is preparing for a ground operation, according to sources within the Kyiv Post’s intelligence community, who wished to remain anonymous.

Following news of the fall of Assad’s regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the country’s withdrawal from the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria. He said that the overthrow of Assad is a historic event and that Israel will not allow “any hostile force to establish itself on our border.”

Read more

Zelensky Wants ’Enduring’ Peace, Trump Will ’Probably’ Reduce Ukraine Aid

Zelensky Wants 'Enduring' Peace, Trump Will 'Probably' Reduce Ukraine Aid
...
By AFP
5h ago

Trump, in an interview aired Sunday but recorded before the Saturday meeting with Zelensky, said his incoming administration would reduce aid to Ukraine.

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Kyiv needed an "enduring" peace to protect it from Russia, after talks in Paris with US President-elect Donald Trump, who warned he would "probably" reduce aid to Ukraine.

Trump had earlier said Zelensky was keen for a "deal" and called for negotiations to start.

Read more

Tracing Russian Footprints in Iran’s Nuclear Program

Tracing Russian Footprints in Iran's Nuclear Program
...
By Anant Mishra
5h ago
By Christian Kaunert
5h ago

Tehran insists that increased Western sanctions against Iran because it had allegedly transferred ballistic missiles to Russia are without foundation – despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.

Two weeks ago, Tehran condemned the imposition of Western sanctions on a number of its state-owned shipping entities, citing allegations by the UK and EU member states that it had transferred ballistic missiles to Russia in support of its war in Ukraine as “baseless and fake.”

The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken first made the allegation on Sept. 9, after which the EU and the UK widened its financial sanctions against Iran, targeting its ports and vessels involved in the transfer of Iranian technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), tactical short-range missiles, long-range projectiles, and their components.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 8, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 8, 2024
By ISW
6h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The rapid collapse of the Assad regime in Syria – a regime that the Kremlin helped prop up since 2015 – is a strategic political defeat for Moscow and has thrown the Kremlin into a crisis as it seeks to retain its strategic military basing in Syria.
  • The Kremlin reportedly secured an agreement on December 8 with unspecified Syrian opposition leaders to ensure the security of Russian military bases in Syria, but the contours of this arrangement and its longevity remain unclear given the volatile and rapidly evolving political situation on the ground in Syria.
  • ISW has collected strong indicators that Russia has been setting conditions to evacuate its military assets from Syria and that Russian military basing is not secure. Even if Russia maintains some or all of its bases in Syria, it is a major geopolitical loss for Moscow, as Russia’s continued basing in Syria will be at the mercy of Syrian opposition groups that the Kremlin previously used to call terrorists.
  • The loss of Russian bases in Syria will have major implications for Russia’s global military footprint and ability to operate in Africa.
  • Russian ultranationalist milbloggers – many of whom fought in or covered the Syrian war – are upset about the fall of the Assad regime, criticizing it as yet another failure of Russian foreign policy to exert and maintain influence in areas of strategic importance.
  • The US Department of Defense (DoD) announced on December 7 an additional military aid package for Ukraine worth $988 million.
  • Russian authorities detained alleged terrorists in the Republic of Dagestan on December 7 amid growing Russian milblogger claims that the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria will foster terrorism in Russia.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and the Pokrovsk and Vuhledar directions.
  • One of Russia's largest microchip manufacturers has reportedly begun bankruptcy proceedings.

Read more

‘He Always Betrays Those Who Count on Him’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 9

'He Always Betrays Those Who Count on Him' – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 9
...
By John Moretti
10h ago

Trump calls for a ceasefire and says Ukraine ‘possibly’ could expect less aid in 2025; foreign ministry says Assad should never have banked on Putin’s support; Czechs ready to send 15k drones to Kyiv.

In a Sunday TV interview and a series of late-night posts on his Truth Social platforms, US President-elect Donald Trump said that there should be an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, that Kyiv “possibly” should expect much less US aid under his administration, and that he “absolutely” would consider withdrawing from NATO if certain thresholds are not met.

Trump had just met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris the day before for the re-opening of the restored Notre Dame Cathedral.

Read more