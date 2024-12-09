Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-09-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-09-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Pro-European, anti-Russian, protests continue in Georgia.
Thousands of pro-Europe protesters rallied Sunday in Georgia against the government's decision to shelve European Union accession talks, marking the 11th consecutive day of demonstrations amid a post-election crisis.
The country's pro-Western opposition and the president rejected the ruling Georgian Dream party's claimed victory in Oct. 26 parliamentary polls and tens of thousands had taken to the streets against alleged electoral fraud.
Is Zelensky Winning Trump Over?
As the leader of a country embattled now for almost three years in an intensive war with Russia, and for over ten years in a simmering military struggle with its rapacious neighbor, President Volodymyr Zelensky has shown considerable ingenuity and courage in an increasingly difficult situation.
Not only is the situation on the front lines in the east increasingly worrisome and Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine’s cities and vital infrastructure intensifying, but the scope and continuity of support from Ukraine’s Western supporters hard to predict.
Merz has previously advocated for Berlin to provide Ukraine with more advanced weaponry, including urging Scholz to approve the delivery of the long-range Taurus missile system.
Germany's conservative opposition leader Friedrich Merz on Monday visited war-torn Ukraine, where he was expected to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Merz, who is leading in opinion polls ahead of Germann elections in February, visited Kyiv one week after centre-left Chancellor Olaf Scholz went there.
According to the SBU, the engagements resulted in casualties and significant damage to Russian helicopters, which now require major repairs.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) carried out a special operation in Kerch Bay early on Dec. 6, during which Sea Baby naval unmanned surface vessels (USVs) engaged Russian airplanes and helicopters in combat.
The SBU shared video footage of the operation via Telegram. Kyiv Post has not independently verified the time or location of the video.
The lightning speed at which the rebels, dominated by the Islamist Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group, took Aleppo and then the country stunned the whole world.
It took just 11 days for Syrian rebels to force Bashar al-Assad to flee the country and impose a new revision of the strategic map in the Middle East.
The Syrian strongman had for nearly 14 years held off an uprising that many believed had been exhausted. But his downfall followed a series of battlefield convulsions for other allies of Iran.
Assad’s ouster has sparked reactions worldwide, with Zelensky and his cabinet framing the fall as a cautionary tale for authoritarian leaders relying on Russian support.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Sunday that the fall of Bashar al-Assad’s regime in Syria demonstrates that Russia and its allies are not invincible, drawing parallels to Ukraine’s ongoing war against Moscow’s forces.
“The events in Syria have made the world realise once again, or at least they should, that even the most cruel regime may fall and that Russia and its allies can be defeated,” Tusk wrote on social media platform X.
According to Kyiv Post intel sources, Israel is ramping up forces on its Syrian border, readying for a ground operation as Assad’s regime collapses, with air and missile strikes already underway.
Israel has deployed troops along its border with Syria and is preparing for a ground operation, according to sources within the Kyiv Post’s intelligence community, who wished to remain anonymous.
Following news of the fall of Assad’s regime, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the country’s withdrawal from the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria. He said that the overthrow of Assad is a historic event and that Israel will not allow “any hostile force to establish itself on our border.”
Trump, in an interview aired Sunday but recorded before the Saturday meeting with Zelensky, said his incoming administration would reduce aid to Ukraine.
Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Kyiv needed an "enduring" peace to protect it from Russia, after talks in Paris with US President-elect Donald Trump, who warned he would "probably" reduce aid to Ukraine.
Trump had earlier said Zelensky was keen for a "deal" and called for negotiations to start.
Tehran insists that increased Western sanctions against Iran because it had allegedly transferred ballistic missiles to Russia are without foundation – despite overwhelming evidence to the contrary.
Two weeks ago, Tehran condemned the imposition of Western sanctions on a number of its state-owned shipping entities, citing allegations by the UK and EU member states that it had transferred ballistic missiles to Russia in support of its war in Ukraine as “baseless and fake.”
The US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken first made the allegation on Sept. 9, after which the EU and the UK widened its financial sanctions against Iran, targeting its ports and vessels involved in the transfer of Iranian technologies such as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), tactical short-range missiles, long-range projectiles, and their components.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Trump calls for a ceasefire and says Ukraine ‘possibly’ could expect less aid in 2025; foreign ministry says Assad should never have banked on Putin’s support; Czechs ready to send 15k drones to Kyiv.
In a Sunday TV interview and a series of late-night posts on his Truth Social platforms, US President-elect Donald Trump said that there should be an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, that Kyiv “possibly” should expect much less US aid under his administration, and that he “absolutely” would consider withdrawing from NATO if certain thresholds are not met.
Trump had just met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris the day before for the re-opening of the restored Notre Dame Cathedral.