Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-09-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-09-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia kills more than a dozen civilians, injures 30; Kyiv infuriated as Slovakia sends another delegation to Moscow; Transnistria says it has less than a month of fuel left.
The death toll from Russia’s air strike on Zaporizhzhia stood at 13 civilians on Wednesday, with Ukrainian officials calling it one of the deadliest air attacks for weeks since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.
President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attacks and renewed calls for the world to rally around Ukraine and bring about a “lasting peace.”