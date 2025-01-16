Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-16-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-16-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Exercise Perseus was a secret French drill held over several weeks toward the end of 2024 to prepare for a potential intervention in the event of an incursion into Ukraine from Belarus.
French special forces conducted a classified series of exercises, codenamed Persée (Perseus), to practice tactics, techniques and operational procedures should France need to respond to an attack on Ukraine by Belarus forces, according to the French security issues website “Intelligence Online.”
According to the Intelligence Online journal, Exercise Perseus series took place over several weeks in late 2024,.
The loss of Ukraine poses an existential threat to Europe. Europe must bankroll Ukraine’s security and pitch an attractive long-term arms contract to Trump
The imminence of the Trump presidency has also fueled market speculation that a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine will be agreed shortly - helped by Trump’s campaign trail rhetoric that he would end the war in a matter of days upon taking office, if not sooner. Reflecting the above, Ukrainian Eurobonds were amongst the best-performing assets across EM in recent months, notably alongside the other war, or peace, play, Lebanon.
I am not sure that reaching a peace deal, that is durable, between Ukraine and Russia, is actually that easy - a realization that has perhaps now dawned on Trump, who set back the timeframe for his imposed peace from a few days to now six months. General Kellogg, Trump’s pick as Ukraine rapporteur, has similarly become more circumspect, indicating hope of some peace breakthrough now only within the first 100 days of a Trump administration. Likely this timeframe will lapse again.
A series of drone sightings over military and industrial sites in Germany has sparked alarm in recent months but has remained unresolved.
Germany’s military may soon be allowed to shoot down unmanned aerial vehicles under a plan announced Wednesday after a string of drone sightings heightened fears of Russian surveillance and sabotage missions.
The changed rules agreed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet will still require parliamentary approval before the armed forces can open fire on mystery UAVs that are deemed a threat.
The coal from Pokrovsk helped produce 65% of Ukrainian steel, but it will now be imported from Metinvest factories in the US.
The Metinvest Group has officially announced the suspension of operations at Pokrovske Coal “due to changes in the frontline situation, electricity shortages, and deteriorating security conditions,” according to a statement published on the group’s website.
The group is currently assessing “the full impact of the asset’s suspension, whose production facilities remain in Ukrainian-controlled territory.”
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin called Vietnam an “important partner of Russia in Southeast Asia” during his two-day visit to Hanoi.
Energy agencies in Vietnam and Russia signed an agreement on Tuesday to bolster cooperation in Vietnam’s atomic energy development.
The agreement was signed by Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company, and EVN, Vietnam’s state-owned power utility company during Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin’s two-day visit to Hanoi, AP News reported.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Energy wars continue as Kyiv’s drones hit oil depot in Voronezh; Zelensky welcomes return of 25 POWs as Ukraine captures 23 more; Biden adds another layer of Russian sanctions before he steps down.
The governor of Russia’s Voronzezh region, Alexander Gusev, reported on social media that a drone attack struck an oil depot there on Wednesday evening. Gusev claimed that Russian air defense units and electronic warfare systems had downed incoming UAVs, igniting a fire on the premises.
Ukraine and Russia have been trading attacks on energy sources this week, during a season where the Kremlin’s forces have traditionally bombarded Ukrainian power grids in an effort to freeze out inhabitants. After just such an assault on Wednesday in Western Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on social media, “It is the middle of winter, and the target for the Russians remains the same: our energy sector.”