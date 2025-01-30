Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-30-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-30-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
A Ukrainian Holocaust survivor made an impassioned plea to German lawmakers Wednesday to do more to fight Russia’s “new war of extermination”, as Germany marks 80 years since the liberation of Auschwitz.
“Back then Hitler wanted to kill me because I am Jew,” said Roman Schwarzman, 88. “Now Putin wants to kill me because I am a Ukrainian.”
White House rescinds aid-freeze memo, clarifies that domestic entitlement programs won’t be touched, but USAID and other programs for Ukraine still face furloughs and an uncertain future.
President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday reacted to the news that US funding for foreign assistance, apart from military aid to Kyiv, was under a 90-day freeze, and said that the short-term answer, at least, is more help from Europe and doing some projects “at our own expense.”
“Today, there was an initial report by government officials and the Office team, Oleksii Kuleba and Viktor Mykyta, on critical programs that are now suspended and previously funded by American support. I have already instructed some key things to be done at our own expense, as well as to talk to the Europeans,” Zelensky said.
Brussels targets a number of products, from aluminum shipments and under-the-radar oil exports to imports of European gaming consoles, while warning Moscow to stop attacks on its satellites in space.
EU diplomats on Wednesday continued to propose fresh sanctions on Russia, focusing in particular on aluminum among other industries, and additional measures to curb Moscow’s “shadow fleet” of oil tankers. Brussels also warned the Kremlin that it would face punitive measures if it continues to conduct “hybrid warfare” in space.
Delegates from foreign ministries in the 27-member bloc had preliminary discussions about these sanctions on Wednesday that will need to be approved by all members when those proposals reach the parliament’s floor. If the measures receive sign-off, it would mark the 16th package of sanctions on Russia launched by the EU since the start of Moscow’s full scale invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago.