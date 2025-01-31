Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-31-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-31-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Noting that Europe needs to “take more responsibility for Ukraine”, Stockholm promises to send boats, missiles, trucks and ammo.
In the wake of the new US administration’s call on Europe to boost their contributions to NATO, and questions surrounding Washington’s overall commitment to Kyiv’s protection, Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson said on Thursday that Stockholm will be sending an additional $1.2 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
“Among other things, we’re financing Ukrainian investments in drones and long-range missiles,” Johnson said.
Three elderly civilians among the casualties of airstrikes in eastern Ukraine, as a boarding school, near border, housing displaced Russians was also damaged.
A Russian drone attack on a residential block killed nine people including three elderly couples in the eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy, officials said on Thursday.
Moscow has pummeled Ukrainian cities with dozens of drones or missiles almost daily since it invaded in early 2022.
US Senators from both sides of the aisle are given pause about nominee for Director of National Intelligence, due to her friendliness with dictators and leniency for intel whistleblower Snowden.
The US Senate on Thursday grilled President Donald Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence (DNI), Tulsi Gabbard, specifically questioning her past relationships with dictators in Syria, Libya and Russia.
Gabbard, presently a lieutenant colonel in the US Army Reserve, served in the House of Representatives as a Democratic legislator from 2013 to 2021, and served as the Vice Chair for the Democratic National Committee from 2013 to 2016. She switched her allegiance to the Republican Party in 2022.