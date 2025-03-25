Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-25-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-25-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Prosecutor’s office counts 604 murdered children, the UN tally is even higher. “Their rights have been violated in all aspects of life,” says UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.
The Office of the Prosecutor General reported on Monday that the number of Ukrainian children killed since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion has now passed the 600 mark, standing at 604.
On Friday, the United Nations Human Rights office put the number a bit higher, at 669, decrying “large-scale human rights violations and incredible suffering to millions of children.”
National Security Adviser includes editor of ‘The Atlantic’ in a group Signal chat, planning a bombing of Yemen. Russia has tried to hack the same type of encrypted texts between Ukrainian officials.
The editor-in-chief of US magazine ‘The Atlantic’ said he couldn’t believe his eyes when he received a group text from President Donald Trump’s national security team, outlining the strategy for bombing Houthi rebels in Yemen hours before it happened.
National Security Adviser Mike Waltz had created the group on the Signal app and inadvertently included the editor, Jeffrey Goldberg, along with the intended “Principals Committee” members, which included Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Vice President JD Vance, and more than a dozen other high-level officials with top security clearance.
“The issue of the Black Sea Initiative and all aspects related to the renewal of this initiative is on the agenda today,” Kremlin spokesman said. Details are expected to be released Tuesday.
A meeting between Russian and US officials on a partial ceasefire in Ukraine ended after 12 hours of negotiations in Saudi Arabia on Monday, Russian state media reported, with a joint statement expected the following day.
With Ukrainian negotiators waiting nearby, a day after they sat down with the US team, the Americans and Russians met in Riyadh with a Black Sea ceasefire top of the agenda.