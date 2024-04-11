Search

LIVE Updated 3 hours ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-11-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 04-11-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
...
By Kyiv Post
19 hours ago

US General Warns Congress Time Running Out to Aid Ukraine

US General Warns Congress Time Running Out to Aid Ukraine
File photo. Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli gives a press conference following NATO Military Chiefs of Defence meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 18 January 2024. Cavoli told Congress on 10 April 2024 that Ukraine will run out of artillery shells and air defense interceptors "in fairly short order" without US support, leaving them vulnerable to a partial or total defeat. [EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET]
...
By Euractiv
3 hours ago
The top US general in Europe told Congress on Wednesday that Ukraine will run out of artillery and air defense “in fairly short order” without US support, leaving them vulnerable to defeat.
Read more

Ukrainian Air Defenses Fail, Russian Ballistic, ‘Hypersonic’ Weapons Get Through

Ukrainian Air Defenses Fail, Russian Ballistic, ‘Hypersonic’ Weapons Get Through
Emergency response workers respond to a victim following an April 11 Russian S-300 missile strike hitting the village Liptsy, in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region. Kremlin forces used an inaccurate anti-aircraft missile to make the attack. The weapon hit a store, set fires and trapped people in collapsed debris. Image published by Ukraine’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.
...
By Stefan Korshak
4 hours ago
The Kremlin is ruthlessly exploiting Kyiv’s critical shortage of Patriot air interceptor missiles: Russian ballistic and “hypersonic” missiles on Thursday got through to targets mostly unscathed.
Read more

Zelensky in Lithuania Pleads For New Air Defence Aid

Zelensky in Lithuania Pleads For New Air Defence Aid
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky have taken seat for talks at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 11, 2024. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)
...
By AFP
4 hours ago
The visit, during which Ukraine signed a 10-year bilateral security deal with Latvia, comes after Moscow launched a barrage of aerial attacks, targeting energy facilities across Ukraine.
Read more
At Least Four People Killed, Five Injured in Russian Attack on Mykolaiv

At Least Four People Killed, Five Injured in Russian Attack on Mykolaiv
Illustrative photo
...
By Kyiv Post
6 hours ago
The Defense Forces of the South reported that Russia continues its pinpoint ballistic strikes in southern Ukraine.
Read more

Jailed Russian Nationalist Wants to Be Released to Fight in Ukraine

Jailed Russian Nationalist Wants to Be Released to Fight in Ukraine
Igor Girkin (Strelkov) pictured in custody in November 2023. Photo: AFP
...
By Kyiv Post
6 hours ago
Lawyers of Igor Girkin, the Russian commander involved in the takeovers of Crimea and the Donbas in 2014, who was jailed by Putin, are seeking his release to allow him to fight in Ukraine.
Read more

What to Do With Russia’s ‘Holy war’ Against Ukraine and Collective West

What to Do With Russia’s ‘Holy war’ Against Ukraine and Collective West
This pool photograph distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill (L) attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square on the National Unity Day in Moscow on November 4, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)
...
By Eugene Czolij
6 hours ago
The Russian Orthodox Church has thrown down the gauntlet, explicitly asserting Russia’s imperial mission. The West can either dismiss Church’s call as madness or recognize it as Putin’s ambition.
Read more

Zelensky in Lithuania For Talks to 'Consolidate' Support

Zelensky in Lithuania For Talks to 'Consolidate' Support
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during a joint press conference with Lithuania's President (not in picture) in Vilnius, Lithuania, on January 10, 2024. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)
...
By Kyiv Post
7 hours ago
With Russia intensifying attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Kyiv is urgently seeking increased military aid from Western allies.
Read more

WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Allegedly Destroy Vehicle of Borysoglebsk-2 Russian EW Complex

WATCH: Ukrainian Special Ops Allegedly Destroy Vehicle of Borysoglebsk-2 Russian EW Complex
...
By Kyiv Post
8 hours ago
The Borysoglebsk-2 complex is used by Russian troops to suppress satellite communication and radio navigation systems, creating interference in various ranges.
Read more

Biden Urges House Vote on Ukraine Aid as Republican Chief Stalls

Biden Urges House Vote on Ukraine Aid as Republican Chief Stalls
US President Joe Biden speaks about the care economy at Union Station in Washington, DC, on April 9, 2024. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP)
...
By AFP
11 hours ago
The funds passed the Senate but have languished for months in the House where Johnson -- leading a razor-thin Republican majority -- has refused to bring a vote to the floor.
Read more

Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Region Completely Destroyed Following Russia's Missile Attack

Thermal Power Plant in Kyiv Region Completely Destroyed Following Russia's Missile Attack
...
By Alisa Orlova
11 hours ago
Russia has stepped up its aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent weeks, targeting energy infrastructure.
Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 10, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 10, 2024
ISW - map.
...
By ISW
11 hours ago
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Read more

A Dirty Little Secret

A Dirty Little Secret
A Russian national flag flies atop the Russian Central Bank headquarters in downtown Moscow on July 21, 2023. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP)
...
By Timothy Ash
11 hours ago
Western governments are protecting Russian assets at the expense of their own taxpayers.
Read more

Russian Military Illegally Arrests Citizen in Armenia for Refusing to Fight in Ukraine

Russian Military Illegally Arrests Citizen in Armenia for Refusing to Fight in Ukraine
Illustrative photo: Russian occupiers
...
By Kyiv Post
11 hours ago
This is the second incident of its kind in recent months in what the Insitute for the Study of War (ISW) described as Moscow’s attempt to “challenge Armenia’s sovereignty.”
Read more

Seven Killed in Russian Missile Attack on Odesa and Kharkiv Regions on Wednesday

Seven Killed in Russian Missile Attack on Odesa and Kharkiv Regions on Wednesday
The aftermath of the missile attack in the Kharkiv region.
...
By AFP
11 hours ago
In Ukraine's Odesa region, Russian missiles "fired in the evening" killed four people, including a girl of 10, and injured 15 more. Two women and a child were killed in the Kharkiv region.
Read more
