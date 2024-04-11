Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 04-11-2024

File photo. Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Christopher Cavoli gives a press conference following NATO Military Chiefs of Defence meeting in Brussels, Belgium, 18 January 2024. Cavoli told Congress on 10 April 2024 that Ukraine will run out of artillery shells and air defense interceptors "in fairly short order" without US support, leaving them vulnerable to a partial or total defeat. [EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET]
Emergency response workers respond to a victim following an April 11 Russian S-300 missile strike hitting the village Liptsy, in Ukraine’s eastern Kharkiv region. Kremlin forces used an inaccurate anti-aircraft missile to make the attack. The weapon hit a store, set fires and trapped people in collapsed debris. Image published by Ukraine’s Ministry of Emergency Situations.
Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda (R) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky have taken seat for talks at the Presidential Palace in Vilnius, Lithuania, on April 11, 2024. (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS / AFP)
This pool photograph distributed by Russian state owned agency Sputnik shows Russia's President Vladimir Putin and Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill (L) attending a wreath-laying ceremony at the Monument to Minin and Pozharsky on Red Square on the National Unity Day in Moscow on November 4, 2023. (Photo by Gavriil GRIGOROV / POOL / AFP)