Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-13-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-13-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

By Kyiv Post
6h ago

‘There Should Be No Doubt Left in the World’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 13

‘There Should Be No Doubt Left in the World’ – Ukraine at War Update for Jan. 13
By Katie Livingstone
1h ago

Ukraine proposes a prisoner exchange with Pyongyang after capturing North Korean soldiers; Zelensky offers aid to wildfire-hit Los Angeles; and Russia intensifies its offensive in the east.

Ukraine captures North Korean soldiers, proposes exchange

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia were captured alive by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region for the first time.

Kyiv first revealed the capture on Saturday, but concrete details were confirmed by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) a day later. The soldiers, aged 20 and 26, were reportedly wounded in battle and are now being held in Kyiv for further interrogation.

