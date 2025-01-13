Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-13-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-13-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Ukraine proposes a prisoner exchange with Pyongyang after capturing North Korean soldiers; Zelensky offers aid to wildfire-hit Los Angeles; and Russia intensifies its offensive in the east.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that two North Korean soldiers fighting for Russia were captured alive by Ukrainian forces in Russia’s Kursk region for the first time.
Kyiv first revealed the capture on Saturday, but concrete details were confirmed by South Korea’s National Intelligence Service (NIS) a day later. The soldiers, aged 20 and 26, were reportedly wounded in battle and are now being held in Kyiv for further interrogation.