Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-05-2025

Kyiv has intensified its aerial attacks against Russian energy and military installations in recent months, in what Ukraine says is a just response to Moscow’s bombardment of its towns.
A drone attack in southwestern Russia set an oil depot ablaze on Wednesday, the regional governor said.
With Donald Trump back in the White House and the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaching, there is growing speculation about potential peace negotiations.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would be willing to hold direct talks with Vladimir Putin to end the nearly three-year-long war. He stated this in an interview with British journalist Piers Morgan posted on YouTube on Tuesday, Feb. 4.
The Ukrainian tank crew, working in coordination with FPV drone operators, reportedly halted a Russian advance at the frontline Toretsk sector in Donetsk region.
A Ukrainian tank was caught on video destroying a building where Russian assault troops had taken cover in the Toretsk sector of the Donetsk region, according to the Khortytsya operational-strategic group of troops via Telegram.
Insider.ru has reported on an upsurge in pro-Kremlin disinformation activity since the newly installed US administration announced its global freeze on aid programs, specifically those in Ukraine.
At the end of January President Donald Trump decided to halt USAID funding to Ukraine that impacted on projects including those focused on war crime monitoring, veteran rehabilitation, work on the media and internally displaced person (IDP) assistance, as Kyiv Post reported.
Within days the Bot Blocker project – @antibot4navalny – identified several articles, ostensibly posted by legitimate European websites including Germany’s Der Spiegel and France’s Le Parisien, that were actually posted by the Russian “Doppelgänger” bot network.
At least 20 US volunteer fighters are MIA in Ukraine, with foreign casualties surging in recent months. Survivors recount harrowing battles and the struggle to retrieve fallen comrades.
At least 20 American citizens who volunteered to fight in Ukraine are currently missing in action, with foreign fighter casualties sharply increasing over the past six months, according to a CNN investigation published Thursday.
The remains of at least five American volunteers who died fighting alongside Ukrainian forces have not been recovered from the front lines, where relentless battles make retrieval efforts nearly impossible. After months of complex negotiations, the bodies of two Americans were recently returned from Russian-controlled areas to Ukrainian soil.
The EU has agreed on the legal foundations for a special tribunal to try Russia for the crime of aggression in Ukraine, as fears that Trump’s peace plans could let Moscow escape justice ramp up.
The European Union on Tuesday said experts had agreed on the “legal foundations” for a special tribunal to try Russia over the war in Ukraine.
Proposals for establishing a court to hold Russia accountable over its invasion were floated more than two years ago.
Zelensky urged US firms to invest in Ukraine’s rare earth metals after Trump suggested military aid should be tied to securing key minerals vital for American tech, energy, and defense industries.
President Volodymyr Zelensky called on US companies Tuesday to invest in his country’s rare earth metals after US President Donald Trump said he wanted a deal with Kyiv that involved getting the minerals in exchange for aid.
Trump said Monday that he would want strategic metals — essential for various technologies — in exchange for security from the United States.