Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 32m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-11-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-11-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-11-2025
...
By Kyiv Post
7h ago

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 10, 2025

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 10, 2025
...
By ISW
32m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russia continues to publicly claim that it wants peace while offering no concessions of its own in sharp contrast with the concessions Ukraine has already offered.
  • Russian officials continue to capitalize on the Trump administration’s statements and actions in an attempt to divide the United States and Europe.
  • Russian forces are consolidating their gains in Kursk Oblast and likely preparing to attack Sudzha in the coming days.
  • Ukraine continues to expand its domestic production of drones and air defense systems to support its war effort.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a list on March 10 of instructions for the Russian government and the Defenders of the Fatherland Foundation aimed at increasing social benefits to Russian veterans, which will likely put further strain on the Russian budget and economy.

Read more

‘It’s the Kind of Concession You Would Need to See’ – Zelensky and Rubio Arrive in Saudi Arabia for Talks

‘It’s the Kind of Concession You Would Need to See’ – Zelensky and Rubio Arrive in Saudi Arabia for Talks
...
By Kyiv Post
4h ago

After Ukrainian delegation offers ceasefire proposal, US Secretary of State says it’s a good start, but adds, “You’re not going to get a ceasefire… unless both sides make concessions.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky touched down in Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived the same day for talks with Zelensky’s delegation in Jeddah.

Kyiv had proposed a land-and-sea ceasefire with Russia ahead of the negotiations, and Rubio said he welcomed the idea as long as other concessions were made.

Read more

‘This Was Done With a Lot of Resources’ – Musk Blames Ukraine for Cyber Attack on His X Social Media Platform

‘This Was Done With a Lot of Resources’ – Musk Blames Ukraine for Cyber Attack on His X Social Media Platform
...
By John Moretti
6h ago

X was unresponsive for at least tens of thousands of users in the US on Monday. The owner and Trump’s government axe man says an IP address in Ukraine is behind it. Musk lost some $18B on the day.

The principal owner of the X social media platform, Elon Musk, has blamed actors in Ukraine for a devastating cyberattack that left thousands of users tweet-less on Monday.

Tens of thousands of users, including this North America-based correspondent, were left with no access to the popular political app, with the California-based company reporting at least three major outages.

Read more

Russian Oligarch’s Superyacht Could Be Auctioned in US

Russian Oligarch’s Superyacht Could Be Auctioned in US
...
By AFP
8h ago

The “Amadea”, once belonging to Putin ally and Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, and now seized in San Diego, is estimated at about $300 million.

A luxurious superyacht that belonged to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov may be headed to the auction block after a US judge on Monday dismissed a competing claim to ownership of the $300 million vessel.

The 348-foot (106-meter) Amadea has been docked in the California port of San Diego after it was seized by US authorities from the sanctioned Russian oligarch.

Read more

‘You Called Trump “America’s Hitler.” What Changed?’ – Protesters Confront JD Vance in His Hometown

‘You Called Trump “America’s Hitler.” What Changed?’ – Protesters Confront JD Vance in His Hometown
...
By Kyiv Post
8h ago

While walking with his three-year-old, the US Vice President was met by a small group of the hundreds of pro-Ukrainian demonstrators near his home in Ohio. He forgot when the invasion started.

As hundreds of protesters wearing Ukraine’s colors and holding signs condemning US Vice President JD Vance gathered in Cincinnati, Ohio, a group of about a dozen of them happened to run into the “Veep” in person while he was out walking with his three-year-old daughter.

“People are dying,” they implored him during a relatively civil exchange.

Read more