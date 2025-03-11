Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-11-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-11-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
After Ukrainian delegation offers ceasefire proposal, US Secretary of State says it’s a good start, but adds, “You’re not going to get a ceasefire… unless both sides make concessions.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky touched down in Saudi Arabia on Monday for a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrived the same day for talks with Zelensky’s delegation in Jeddah.
Kyiv had proposed a land-and-sea ceasefire with Russia ahead of the negotiations, and Rubio said he welcomed the idea as long as other concessions were made.
X was unresponsive for at least tens of thousands of users in the US on Monday. The owner and Trump’s government axe man says an IP address in Ukraine is behind it. Musk lost some $18B on the day.
The principal owner of the X social media platform, Elon Musk, has blamed actors in Ukraine for a devastating cyberattack that left thousands of users tweet-less on Monday.
Tens of thousands of users, including this North America-based correspondent, were left with no access to the popular political app, with the California-based company reporting at least three major outages.
The “Amadea”, once belonging to Putin ally and Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov, and now seized in San Diego, is estimated at about $300 million.
A luxurious superyacht that belonged to Russian billionaire Suleiman Kerimov may be headed to the auction block after a US judge on Monday dismissed a competing claim to ownership of the $300 million vessel.
The 348-foot (106-meter) Amadea has been docked in the California port of San Diego after it was seized by US authorities from the sanctioned Russian oligarch.
While walking with his three-year-old, the US Vice President was met by a small group of the hundreds of pro-Ukrainian demonstrators near his home in Ohio. He forgot when the invasion started.
As hundreds of protesters wearing Ukraine’s colors and holding signs condemning US Vice President JD Vance gathered in Cincinnati, Ohio, a group of about a dozen of them happened to run into the “Veep” in person while he was out walking with his three-year-old daughter.
“People are dying,” they implored him during a relatively civil exchange.