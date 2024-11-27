Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-27-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-27-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said it arrested a suspect who, on the orders of Russian intelligence, had set up an ambush to lure police units to an apartment with a fake emergency call.
Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), in its Tuesday press release, said the incident took place on Nov. 17 in Kyiv’s Pechersk District, when the police received a distress call from a female reporting a domestic violence incident in an apartment in that district.
Kyiv Mayor confirmed two injured, one requiring hospitalization after falling drone debris struck a house in Kyiv’s Dniprovsky district.
According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), debris from Russian drones fell in the Dniprovsky district, damaging a non-residential infrastructure building.
According to Polish media, work on exhumations had been suspended since 2017, when tensions briefly surged between the two neighbours.
Polish and Ukrainian foreign ministers on Tuesday hailed progress in resolving a historical dispute over the WWII Volyn killings, adding they were working towards exhuming the victims.
The decades-long spat over the Volyn massacre in modern-day Ukraine has led to frequent diplomatic tensions between neighbours and allies, with Warsaw long campaigning for Kyiv's greenlight on the exhumations.
Naryshkin claims the West is pushing for a “freeze” to the war simply because, according to him, Russia is winning in all directions.
Russia “categorically rejects” any thoughts of freezing the war in Ukraine, maintaining the only way forward is the ultimatum previously outlined in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “peace plan,” according to Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).
“Russia categorically rejects any ‘freezing’ of the Ukrainian conflict,” Naryshkin said on Tuesday, Nov. 26, following a meeting of security and intelligence heads from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow.
The Ruble’s current depreciation began in August, alongside the rise in the key rate which started earlier to sustain hardship in Russia’s economy.
On Nov. 22, the Russian Ruble plunged to a new low – the US dollar exchange rate rose above the 105 Ruble mark for the first time since March 2022, according to data from Investment.com which monitored rates over the last two years following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
This significant milestone highlights ongoing economic turbulence in Russia, raising the likelihood of further inflation and economic instability.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
The media reports say UK officials declined to disclose the exact timing or quantity of the missiles delivered, emphasizing the need for operational security.
Anonymous sources told Bloomberg , that the United Kingdom had sent dozens of Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine several weeks ago. The shipment was timely as Ukraine reportedly faced a shortage of the weapons.
This is the first missile delivery made under Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership. In declining to disclose the exact timing or quantity of the missiles, the officials emphasized the need for operational security.
NATO meets in Brussels following Russia’s attack on Ukraine with Oresnik IRBM; Moscow expels British diplomat accused of spying on the Kremlin; Zelensky says Russian drones show no ambition for peace.
NATO allies strongly reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine at talks in Brussels on Tuesday, following Russia's missile test that targeted Dnipro last week. The strike carried out with the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile marked a sharp escalation in the conflict, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming it was a response to Ukraine’s use of US and British-supplied weapons.
Despite Russia's increasing provocations, NATO members made it clear they would continue to stand by Kyiv as it defends itself against Moscow's aggression.
Ukrainian forces outside Chasiv Yar successfully repelled a Russian advance, while Russian troops escalated their use of glide bombs further north over the past week.
Ukrainian forces fighting in the East repelled an attempted advance while Russian troops increased their use of glide bombs outside Kharkiv over the last week.
Fighters from the King Danylo 24th Brigade In Ukraine’s Donetsk region repelled an attempt by the Russian army to storm their positions in Chasiv Yar, destroying seven amphibious combat vehicles.