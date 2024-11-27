Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 35m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-27-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 11-27-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 11-27-2024
...
By Kyiv Post
10h ago

SBU Thwarts Grenade Attack on Police in Kyiv by Russian Agent

SBU Thwarts Grenade Attack on Police in Kyiv by Russian Agent
...
By Kyiv Post
35m ago

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) said it arrested a suspect who, on the orders of Russian intelligence, had set up an ambush to lure police units to an apartment with a fake emergency call.

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Kyiv for attempting to kill a police unit by luring them to a booby trap using a fake distress call, allegedly by order of Russian special services.

 Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU), in its Tuesday press release, said the incident took place on Nov. 17 in Kyiv’s Pechersk District, when the police received a distress call from a female reporting a domestic violence incident in an apartment in that district.

Read more

Russia’s Drone Attack Injures Two in Kyiv as Air Defenses Take Down 36 UAVs over Ukraine

Russia’s Drone Attack Injures Two in Kyiv as Air Defenses Take Down 36 UAVs over Ukraine
...
By Kyiv Post
1h ago

Kyiv Mayor confirmed two injured, one requiring hospitalization after falling drone debris struck a house in Kyiv’s Dniprovsky district.

Russia launched another overnight drone attack on Kyiv on Nov. 27, causing injuries and damage as falling debris struck a building, Kyiv officials reported.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration (KMVA), debris from Russian drones fell in the Dniprovsky district, damaging a non-residential infrastructure building.

Read more

Poland, Ukraine Edge Closer Towards Exhumations in WWII Row

Poland, Ukraine Edge Closer Towards Exhumations in WWII Row
...
By AFP
2h ago

According to Polish media, work on exhumations had been suspended since 2017, when tensions briefly surged between the two neighbours.

Polish and Ukrainian foreign ministers on Tuesday hailed progress in resolving a historical dispute over the WWII Volyn killings, adding they were working towards exhuming the victims.

The decades-long spat over the Volyn massacre in modern-day Ukraine has led to frequent diplomatic tensions between neighbours and allies, with Warsaw long campaigning for Kyiv's greenlight on the exhumations.

Read more

No Freezing of War in Ukraine, Russia’s Intelligence Chief Says

No Freezing of War in Ukraine, Russia’s Intelligence Chief Says
...
By Kyiv Post
2h ago

Naryshkin claims the West is pushing for a “freeze” to the war simply because, according to him, Russia is winning in all directions.

Russia “categorically rejects” any thoughts of freezing the war in Ukraine, maintaining the only way forward is the ultimatum previously outlined in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “peace plan,” according to Sergei Naryshkin, director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR). 

“Russia categorically rejects any ‘freezing’ of the Ukrainian conflict,” Naryshkin said on Tuesday, Nov. 26, following a meeting of security and intelligence heads from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Moscow.

Read more

US Dollar Soars Above 105 Rubles: What’s Behind Russia’s Currency Freefall?

US Dollar Soars Above 105 Rubles: What’s Behind Russia’s Currency Freefall?
...
By Olena Hrazhdan
3h ago

The Ruble’s current depreciation began in August, alongside the rise in the key rate which started earlier to sustain hardship in Russia’s economy.

On Nov. 22, the Russian Ruble plunged to a new low – the US dollar exchange rate rose above the 105 Ruble mark for the first time since March 2022, according to data from Investment.com which monitored rates over the last two years following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

This significant milestone highlights ongoing economic turbulence in Russia, raising the likelihood of further inflation and economic instability.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 26, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, November, 26, 2024
...
By ISW
3h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian officials continue to demonstrate that the Kremlin aims to seize more territory in Ukraine than it currently occupies and is unwilling to accept compromises or engage in good faith negotiations, no matter who mediates such talks.
  • The Russian military's rate of advance since Fall 2024 has notably increased recently compared to its rate of advance in 2023 and the rest of 2024, but recent Western media reports comparing recent Russian gains to those at the start of Russia's full-scale invasion continue to mischaracterize the gradual and tactical nature of Russia's recent advances.
  • US National Security Council Spokesperson John Kirby confirmed Ukraine's usage of US-provided ATACMS against Russia amid official Russian confirmation of recent Ukrainian ATACMS strikes.
  • Russian forces launched a record number of drones against Ukraine on the night of November 25 to 26 as Russia continue to increase their use of decoy drones in long-range strike packages targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure in order to overwhelm Ukrainian air defense systems.
  • Russian state media reported that the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) replaced former Russian Southern Military District (SMD) and Southern Grouping of Forces commander Colonel General Gennady Anashkin with Eastern Military District (EMD) acting commander Lieutenant General Alexander Sanchik.
  • Russian forces continue to execute Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) amid a surge of recent Russian war crimes.
  • The Russian State Duma is preparing the legal mechanisms to remove the Taliban from the Russian government’s official list of banned terrorist organizations.
  • Ukrainian forces recently regained lost positions near Kreminna, and Russian forces recently advanced near Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • A Russian milblogger complained on November 25 that Russian forces often operate artillery without coordinating between different Russian elements, highlighting significant communications issues between armored vehicle and infantry units.
  • Russian authorities continue to incentivize service in Ukraine through one-time payment offers, likely in order to avoid conducting another partial involuntary reserve callup.

Read more

UK Secretly Delivered Storm Shadow Missiles to Ukraine - First Under Starmer’s Government

UK Secretly Delivered Storm Shadow Missiles to Ukraine - First Under Starmer’s Government
...
By Kyiv Post
3h ago

The media reports say UK officials declined to disclose the exact timing or quantity of the missiles delivered, emphasizing the need for operational security.

Anonymous sources told  Bloomberg , that the United Kingdom had sent dozens of Storm Shadow long-range missiles to Ukraine several weeks ago. The shipment was timely as Ukraine reportedly faced a shortage of the weapons.

This is the first missile delivery made under Prime Minister Keir Starmer's leadership. In declining to disclose the exact timing or quantity of the missiles, the officials emphasized the need for operational security.

Read more

‘NATO Must Go Further to Change the Trajectory’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 27

‘NATO Must Go Further to Change the Trajectory’ – Ukraine at War Update for Nov. 27
...
By Katie Livingstone
5h ago
...
By Christopher Stewart
5h ago

NATO meets in Brussels following Russia’s attack on Ukraine with Oresnik IRBM; Moscow expels British diplomat accused of spying on the Kremlin; Zelensky says Russian drones show no ambition for peace.

NATO Reaffirms Support for Ukraine After Russia Tests New Missile

NATO allies strongly reaffirmed their commitment to Ukraine at talks in Brussels on Tuesday, following Russia's missile test that targeted Dnipro last week. The strike carried out with the new Oreshnik hypersonic missile marked a sharp escalation in the conflict, with Russian President Vladimir Putin claiming it was a response to Ukraine’s use of US and British-supplied weapons. 

Despite Russia's increasing provocations, NATO members made it clear they would continue to stand by Kyiv as it defends itself against Moscow's aggression.

Read more

Ukrainians Repel Russians in East, Destroy $77M in Weaponry as Glide Bombs Target Kharkiv Region

Ukrainians Repel Russians in East, Destroy $77M in Weaponry as Glide Bombs Target Kharkiv Region
...
By UkrInform
11h ago

Ukrainian forces outside Chasiv Yar successfully repelled a Russian advance, while Russian troops escalated their use of glide bombs further north over the past week.

Ukrainian forces fighting in the East repelled an attempted advance while Russian troops increased their use of glide bombs outside Kharkiv over the last week.

Millions in Russian Weaponry Destroyed

Fighters from the King Danylo 24th Brigade In Ukraine’s Donetsk region repelled an attempt by the Russian army to storm their positions in Chasiv Yar, destroying seven amphibious combat vehicles.

Read more