LIVE Updated 1h ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-04-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-04-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-04-2024
By Kyiv Post
9h ago

Production of 4,000 AI-Enabled German Kamikaze Drones for Ukraine Underway

Production of 4,000 AI-Enabled German Kamikaze Drones for Ukraine Underway
By Kyiv Post
1h ago

Germany’s Helsing defense company announced on Monday that the final production versions of its HX-2 AI attack drone were rolling off the production line and would soon be on their way to Kyiv.

The co-founders of the German defense AI firm Helsing announced on Dec. 2 that production of their HX-2 “Karma” kamikaze drone was now in full swing, with the first few hundred of almost 4,000 of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) earmarked for Ukraine, to be delivered this month. The total was included in a memorandum of cooperation signed between Ukraine’s Ministry of Industry and Trade and the company in February.

Germany’s Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he had been “very pleased that the delivery of these drones equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) technology is already underway” according to the German news publication Bild.

South Korea’s Martial Law Overturned as President Yoon Faces Impeachment Push

South Korea's Martial Law Overturned as President Yoon Faces Impeachment Push
By AFP
2h ago

Opposition lawmakers and staffers barricaded the National Assembly with furniture, blocking armed soldiers. Parliament revoked martial law, forcing troops to withdraw by dawn.

South Korean opposition parties said Wednesday they had submitted a motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol over his short-lived declaration of martial law.

"We've submitted an impeachment motion prepared urgently," representatives for six opposition parties including the main Democratic Party said at a live press briefing, adding they would discuss when to put it to a vote, but it could come as soon as Friday.

Global Threats May Increase if Kyiv Signs ‘Bad’ Peace Deal with Russia, Rutte Warns Trump

Global Threats May Increase if Kyiv Signs 'Bad' Peace Deal with Russia, Rutte Warns Trump
By Kyiv Post
2h ago

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte warned Trump of the global risks posed by China, Iran, and North Korea if Ukraine signs a peace deal on Russia’s terms.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte warned US President-elect Donald Trump of the serious threat posed by China, Iran, and North Korea if Ukraine is forced to sign a peace agreement on Russia’s terms, emphasizing that strengthening ties with these US adversaries could endanger American foreign policy, as reported by European Pravda.

Rutte urged Trump to remain in the Alliance and continue supporting Ukraine. He also raised concerns about Russia supplying missile technologies to North Korea and funding Iran, which would support terrorist groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas.

Ukraine Dismisses Reports of Orders to Secure Kursk Until Trump Takes Office

Ukraine Dismisses Reports of Orders to Secure Kursk Until Trump Takes Office
By Kyiv Post
2h ago

The US president-elect pledged to promptly resolve the Ukraine war, claiming he would efficiently negotiate a ceasefire agreement between Zelensky and Putin.

Updated at 8:55. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation under Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, dismissed claims that the Ukrainian military was ordered to hold territory in Russia's Kursk region until Donald Trump’s potential inauguration.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine did not receive any orders to hold the Kursk region until Trump’s inauguration for future 'exchange,'” Kovalenko said.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 3, 2024

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, December, 3, 2024
By ISW
2h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russia is evacuating naval assets from its base in Tartus, Syria, which may suggest that Russia does not intend to send significant reinforcements to support Syrian President Bashar al Assad's regime in the near term.
  • The US announced additional military assistance worth $725 million for Ukraine on December 2.
  • Russian officials continue to perpetuate information operations about prisoner-of-war (POW) exchanges in order to portray Ukraine as unwilling to negotiate and to undermine Ukrainians' trust in their government.
  • India is reportedly attempting to decouple its defense industry from Russia as it increases cooperation with Western defense companies and builds up its own defense industrial base (DIB).
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and regained lost positions near Kupyansk. Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • Russian forces reportedly continued to suffer significant personnel and armored vehicle losses throughout November 2024 as they attempted to maintain intensified offensive operations in eastern Ukraine.

‘All Those Responsible For These Heinous Crimes [Must Be] Punished’ – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 4

'All Those Responsible For These Heinous Crimes [Must Be] Punished' – Ukraine at War Update for Dec. 4
By Katie Livingstone
5h ago

A new Yale report links Putin to systematic deportation and the ‘Russification’ of Ukrainian children; NATO avoids commentary on Kyiv’s push for Alliance membership; AFU repels heavy Russian assaults.

A new Yale report reveals Russia’s direct involvement in the deportation and “Russification” of 314 Ukrainian children, with evidence supporting potential charges of crimes against humanity. Meanwhile, NATO resists Ukraine’s membership push and ongoing heavy fighting sees Ukrainian forces repel intense Russian assaults across multiple sectors.

The ‘Russification’ of Ukrainian Children

A new report from Yale University has uncovered evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his government were directly involved in a systematic program aimed at deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. The research, funded by the US State Department, identifies 314 Ukrainian children taken from Russian-occupied territories in the early months of the war. These children were then placed with Russian families as part of a broader Kremlin-backed “Russification” effort, according to Reuters.

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Supporting Syrian Rebels, Escalating Tensions at UN

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Supporting Syrian Rebels, Escalating Tensions at UN
By Katie Livingstone
10h ago

The Kremlin claims that Ukrainian intelligence agencies of backing Syrian rebels as Kyiv denies involvement in the ongoing offensive by Islamist groups, testing nerves at the UN.

Russia’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Vassily Nebenzia, claimed on Tuesday that Ukrainian intelligence agencies have been providing support to rebels fighting against the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. According to Nebenzia, some of the rebels have not been shy about their Ukrainian backing, even “openly flaunting” the relationship.

Nebenzia, speaking at a Security Council meeting, specifically pointed to fighters allied with the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), who he alleged have “not only not concealed the fact that they are supported by Ukraine, but they are also openly flaunting this.” The Russian envoy went on to claim that there was a clear “identifiable trail” leading back to GUR, which he said has been arming and training the rebels operating in northwest Syria, as reported by AFP.

Read more