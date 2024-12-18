Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 12-18-2024

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 12-18-2024 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The latest setback for the Kremlin came last week, when inflation accelerated to 8.9 percent in November, according to official statistics.
Stubborn inflation, exorbitant borrowing costs, bankruptcy risks and a growth slowdown: the Russian economy is facing a slew of negative headlines, as the costs of the Ukraine war and Western sanctions mount.
Since ordering an invasion in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly touted the “failure” of sanctions and hailed strong growth in the face of unprecedented uncertainty.
The US and Germany both have it wrong when it comes to Russia. But Finland gets it right by ‘speaking softly and carrying a big stick.’
Which Western leader has been best at dealing with Putin? It has not been any American or German in recent decades. In both countries bipartisan folly has abounded.
George W. Bush understood nothing, being exceedingly complimentary to Putin. In June 2001, Bush said: “I looked the man in the eye. I found him to be very straightforward and trustworthy... I was able to get a sense of his soul, a man deeply committed to his country and the best interests of his country.”
The huddle comes just over a month before Trump moves into the White House having pledged to bring a swift end to a war that NATO says has left over one million dead and wounded.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Wednesday with NATO chief Mark Rutte and key European leaders in Brussels to discuss “next steps” on Russia’s war as Donald Trump prepares to take office in the United States.
The gathering due in the evening was set to bring together German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Polish leader Donald Tusk, Italian premier Giorgia Meloni and Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen and could also include French President Emmanuel Macron.
Ukraine’s cutting-edge weapons industry is also developing a UAV “aircraft carrier” project to launch swarms of drones and enhance deep-strike capabilities.
The commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, Colonel Vadym Sukharevsky, revealed that Ukraine has developed a laser weapon called “Tryzub,” (Trident) capable of downing aircraft at distances exceeding 2 kilometers, according to a report by Interfax-Ukraine.
“We can state that today Ukraine is, if I’m not mistaken, the fifth country that can say it has a laser weapon,” Sukharevsky said. “We are already able to shoot down planes at an altitude of more than 2 kilometers with this laser.”
Having settled out of court with ABC News, the emboldened, twice-impeached US president now turns his legal sights on a Midwestern pollster and news outlets that aren’t quite to his liking.
US President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday pushed forward on the media front of his self-described revenge tour in 2025, filing a lawsuit against a prominent pollster, J. Ann Selzer; her polling firm; her newspaper, The Des Moines Register; and its parent company, Gannett.
Trump’s legal team alleges that Selzer’s data, which projected Trump to lose the politically influential state in the 2024 presidential elections to Kamala Harris, when he ended up winning it by about 13 percent, somehow violates the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act, which is meant to combat deceptive advertising to consumers there.
Ukraine boosts UAV production and looks at FPV effectiveness; Biden official says US aid is set through 2025 as Zelensky courts Trump; ‘Several hundred’ North Korean casualties reported in Kursk.
While the supply of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) strengthens Ukraine’s battlefield capabilities, recent reports indicate that FPV drones are less effective than expected. On the international stage, Ukraine’s efforts to secure continued support from allies remain crucial, as concerns about potential shifts in US policy under the upcoming Trump administration deepen.
Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense (MOD) has transferred over 1.3 million UAVs to the Armed Forces (AFU) since the beginning of the year, according to the MOD. The supply of drones to the front significantly increased throughout 2024, and millions more are on their way, the ministry said.