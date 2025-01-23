Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 20m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-23-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-23-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-23-2025
...
By Kyiv Post
7h ago

Russian Strike Kills One, Injures 16 in Southern Ukraine

Russian Strike Kills One, Injures 16 in Southern Ukraine
...
By AFP
20m ago

The attack was the latest in an intensifying series of strikes on southern Ukraine as both Moscow and Kyiv vie for advantage in the early days of Donald Trump’s administration.

A Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday killed one person and wounded 16, the regional governor said.

“Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed one life. A 47-year-old man died,” regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.

Read more

Russian Soldier Kills His Own Commander in Occupied Zaporizhzhia, Partisans Say

Russian Soldier Kills His Own Commander in Occupied Zaporizhzhia, Partisans Say
...
By Kyiv Post
29m ago

Amid a spate of insubordination, Russian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region report constant torture, intimidation, and theft of salary cards by their commanders, according to the Atesh movement.

A Russian soldier reportedly shot and killed his commander in Ukraine’s occupied Zaporizhzhia region, according to a Telegram report from the partisan movement Atesh.

An Atesh agent embedded in the Russian Armed Forces reported the incident, which involved the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade.

Read more

VIDEO: Wounded Russian Soldiers Beaten with Baton and Taser, Forced to Return to Front Line

VIDEO: Wounded Russian Soldiers Beaten with Baton and Taser, Forced to Return to Front Line
...
By Kyiv Post
33m ago

According to Z-channel reports, the soldiers targeted in the video were members of an assault unit recovering from injuries.

A serviceman in Russia’s Tuva has reportedly been detained after a video showed him assaulting wounded soldiers with a baton and a taser. The incident was at military unit No. 55115 in Kyzyl, home to the 55th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, and has been confirmed by the Central Military District’s press service, RBC reported.

The footage, which was published on the pro-war “’Committee-Council of Soldiers’ Mothers of Russia’ Telegram channel on Jan.19, shows the attacker wearing a uniform with a “military police” patch.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 22, 2025

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 22, 2025
...
By ISW
36m ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The Kremlin has launched an information operation that seeks to create the false impression that the Russian economy is performing well despite numerous continued indicators of macroeconomic distress.
  • Russia continues long-term efforts to build out its manpower reserve with All-Russian Cossack Society organizations and create a willing and well-trained prioritized pool designed to buffer the Kremlin from potential blowback in the event of a possible future partial call up of Russian reservists.
  • North Korea will reportedly deploy new military personnel to Russia by mid-March 2025, likely to maintain the current pace and intensity of attritional, infantry-led assaults in Kursk Oblast.
  • These fresh North Korean forces are unlikely to decisively improve Russian operations and will likely face the same high casualty rates and complications operating with Russian forces as the current North Korean contingent, provided the Russian command continues to use North Korean forces the same way as it has thus far.
  • Russian milbloggers complained and expressed concern over recent claims that the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS)-led interim government in Syria suspended Russian investment and financial involvement in the port of Tartus as Russia’s long-term military presence in Syria remains unclear.
  • A Russian state media outlet reported that Russia may resume direct gas deliveries to Transnistria despite recent discussions about sourcing non-Russian gas to the region.
  • Ukrainian forces recently recaptured lost positions near Toretsk.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Velyka Novosilka.
  • Russia and Uzbekistan are deepening military cooperation.

Read more

‘Putin Is Destroying Russia by Not Making a Deal’ – Trump Threatens Tougher Measures if Moscow Won’t Accept His Terms

‘Putin Is Destroying Russia by Not Making a Deal’ – Trump Threatens Tougher Measures if Moscow Won’t Accept His Terms
...
By Kyiv Post
4h ago

“I’m going to do Russia, whose economy is failing, a very big favor,” the new US president posts to social media as he paves the way for negotiations with the Kremlin to put an end to war in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday placed the ball in Moscow’s court as he prepares negotiations aimed at ending the almost three-year war in Ukraine.

On his own social media platform, Truth Social, the newly inaugurated president threatened even tougher sanctions on Russia’s embattled economy unless Moscow agreed to Washington’s as-yet unspecified proposals.

Read more

‘That’s Just Wrong’ – Zelensky Discusses Russian Energy Reliance and International Cooperation in Davos

‘That’s Just Wrong’ – Zelensky Discusses Russian Energy Reliance and International Cooperation in Davos
...
By John Moretti
6h ago

At the World Economic Forum, the president calls for energy independence from Moscow and discusses Trump’s proposed oil boost, encourages cooperation from non-European countries to help end the war.

On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed global financial leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland, calling for an end to European reliance on Russian energy, remarking on US President Donald Trump’s plan to increase American oil exports, and encouraging more cooperation from around the world to weaken Russia’s war footing as the full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches the three-year mark.

With the notable exceptions of Slovakia, Hungary, and the breakaway Moldovan territory of Transnistria, European countries have signaled recently that they are willing and able to find other energy sources after the flow of Russian natural gas transiting through Ukraine came to a halt at the beginning of this year.

Read more

Russian Citizens Launch Campaign to Find Loved Ones Behind Front Lines

Russian Citizens Launch Campaign to Find Loved Ones Behind Front Lines
...
By AFP
8h ago

Tired of the Kremlin’s indifference and obfuscation, ordinary Russians launch initiative to rescue missing persons and other war-weary relatives in Kursk region.

Residents of Russia’s Kursk region have made coordinated social media posts appealing for help to find relatives trapped by a Ukrainian border offensive launched last August, Russian media reported Wednesday.

Kyiv seized dozens of small towns and villages in the incursion, more than two years into Russia’s full-scale military assault on Ukraine.

Read more