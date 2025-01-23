Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-23-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-23-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The attack was the latest in an intensifying series of strikes on southern Ukraine as both Moscow and Kyiv vie for advantage in the early days of Donald Trump’s administration.
A Russian missile strike on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday killed one person and wounded 16, the regional governor said.
“Russian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia claimed one life. A 47-year-old man died,” regional governor Ivan Fedorov said on Telegram.
Amid a spate of insubordination, Russian soldiers in the Zaporizhzhia region report constant torture, intimidation, and theft of salary cards by their commanders, according to the Atesh movement.
A Russian soldier reportedly shot and killed his commander in Ukraine’s occupied Zaporizhzhia region, according to a Telegram report from the partisan movement Atesh.
An Atesh agent embedded in the Russian Armed Forces reported the incident, which involved the 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade.
According to Z-channel reports, the soldiers targeted in the video were members of an assault unit recovering from injuries.
A serviceman in Russia’s Tuva has reportedly been detained after a video showed him assaulting wounded soldiers with a baton and a taser. The incident was at military unit No. 55115 in Kyzyl, home to the 55th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, and has been confirmed by the Central Military District’s press service, RBC reported.
The footage, which was published on the pro-war “’Committee-Council of Soldiers’ Mothers of Russia’ Telegram channel on Jan.19, shows the attacker wearing a uniform with a “military police” patch.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
“I’m going to do Russia, whose economy is failing, a very big favor,” the new US president posts to social media as he paves the way for negotiations with the Kremlin to put an end to war in Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump on Thursday placed the ball in Moscow’s court as he prepares negotiations aimed at ending the almost three-year war in Ukraine.
On his own social media platform, Truth Social, the newly inaugurated president threatened even tougher sanctions on Russia’s embattled economy unless Moscow agreed to Washington’s as-yet unspecified proposals.
At the World Economic Forum, the president calls for energy independence from Moscow and discusses Trump’s proposed oil boost, encourages cooperation from non-European countries to help end the war.
On Thursday, President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed global financial leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos Switzerland, calling for an end to European reliance on Russian energy, remarking on US President Donald Trump’s plan to increase American oil exports, and encouraging more cooperation from around the world to weaken Russia’s war footing as the full-scale invasion of Ukraine approaches the three-year mark.
With the notable exceptions of Slovakia, Hungary, and the breakaway Moldovan territory of Transnistria, European countries have signaled recently that they are willing and able to find other energy sources after the flow of Russian natural gas transiting through Ukraine came to a halt at the beginning of this year.
Tired of the Kremlin’s indifference and obfuscation, ordinary Russians launch initiative to rescue missing persons and other war-weary relatives in Kursk region.
Residents of Russia’s Kursk region have made coordinated social media posts appealing for help to find relatives trapped by a Ukrainian border offensive launched last August, Russian media reported Wednesday.
Kyiv seized dozens of small towns and villages in the incursion, more than two years into Russia’s full-scale military assault on Ukraine.