I just wanted to do a quick review of the breaking news out of Secretary Hegseth’s visit to NATO for this conference around Ukrainian security. It’s probably going to fly under the radar.
It was a relatively quiet announcement, not in a major forum, but this is going to have major effects on U.S. security. What we have going on right now is Secretary of State Rubio attending the Munich Security Conference, kind of the world’s premier security conference, saying that the key topic of discussion will be ending the war in Ukraine.
Trump on Thursday announced plans to begin negotiations, saying he thought Putin “wants peace” in Ukraine and “would tell me if he didn’t”.
French President Emmanuel Macron warned against peace in Ukraine that would amount to “capitulation” in an interview with the Financial Times published Friday.
“Peace that is a capitulation” would be “bad news for everyone”, he said shortly after US President Donald Trump rattled Washington’s NATO allies by speaking with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin about holding talks on Ukraine.
Trump, speaking in Washington on Thursday, had announced a meeting in Munich on Friday, claiming it would include “high-level people” from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States.
Ukraine has ruled out participating in talks with Russian officials at the upcoming Munich Security Conference, despite a claim by US President Donald Trump.
Dmytro Lytvyn, an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told reporters Thursday that no such discussions were planned.
Two cutting-edge Valdai radar complexes are designed to provide round-the-clock automatic detection and interception against UAV attack on Russia’s capital.
Two newly deployed 117Zh6 RLK-MC Valdai radar air defense systems were destroyed near Moscow using explosives, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported via Telegram on Feb. 13.
Bilateral agricultural trade between Ukraine and the EU reached a record $17 billion which represents around half of the country’s total farming sector exports.
In 2024, the value of two-way trade between Ukraine and European Union nations reached a record $17 billion in volumes, the Ukrainian National Scientific Center’s Institute of Agrarian Economics (IAE) reported.
This exceeded the 2022 $16.5 billion previous highest figure by 3% since the European Union - Ukraine Association Agreement came into effect in 2017, the press release wrote.
Russia attacked Ukraine instead of the Baltic countries because the Baltics are NATO members, Finnish Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho says
As the third anniversary of Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine approaches, Finland’s Speaker of Parliament Jussi Halla-aho told Kyiv Post that NATO membership is why Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia have recently stayed out of Russia’s revanchist crosshairs.
“The only reason they invaded Ukraine and not the Baltic countries is because the Baltic countries are members of NATO and Ukraine is not or was not,” the speaker said.
Sybiha warns of dangers of negotiations without Ukraine present as US Secretary of State talks mineral rights. “All the natural resources they have,” Rubio says.
A day before representatives from Ukraine and the United States met at the Munich Security Conference, the two top diplomats from those countries exchanged ideas in separate interviews about what a lasting peace might look like once the Russians are invited to the table to end the now three-year full-scale war.
On Thursday, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha expressed Ukrainian fears that negotiations between two oligarchic strongmen, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, could replay the Yalta Conference of early February 1945, exactly 80 years ago.
JD Vance reportedly won’t be meeting with German Chancellor Scholz in Munich, opting to sit down with his rival instead: “I can’t stand Scholz but he is still our chancellor,” noted one opponent.
When the US delegation to the Munich Security Council starts meeting with foreign leaders there on Friday, the German leader hosting the international event won’t be on their calendars, Politico reported on Thursday.
A German official told the political news website that US Vice President JD Vance does not plan to meet with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the three-day event, even though Scholz represents the country with the second-highest level of military contributions to Kyiv, and Russia’s three-year invasion of Ukraine is the primary topic of that conference. It is also the country putting on the annual conference, which stars Friday at the Hotel Bayerischer Hof in the Bavarian capital.