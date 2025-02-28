Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-28-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-28-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Budanov called top security official Koziura’s detention one of the most significant infiltrations ever exposed, as SBU Chief personally led the operation against the alleged Russian FSB agent.
During the full-scale invasion, there were no infiltrations of Russian spies within the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.
This was stated by Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine’s defense intelligence (HUR), in an interview with Ukrinform, while commenting on the detention of Head of the SSU Anti-Terrorist Center Dmytro Koziura.
The US president said he was “open to many things” in terms of security guarantees but that he wanted to get a Russia-Ukraine deal in place first.
Donald Trump took a softer tone on Ukraine truce talks Thursday as he hosted British Prime Minister Keir Starmer -- but refused to give any firm commitments on the US security guarantees Europe desperately wants.
In an upbeat meeting, the US president handed Starmer a win on a possible trade deal, while the British leader pandered to Trump’s love of the royal family with a invitation for a state visit from King Charles III.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
The ISW reports that, as talks between US and Russia continue, the Kremlin has been increasing its outreach to China, Iran and North Korea, focusing on the “root causes” of the war in Ukraine.
Mirroring the increasing diplomacy between the US, European partners and Ukraine, Russia has been throttling forward in new discussions with America’s enemies, in particular.
The Washington-based think-tank, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), released a report on Thursday hammering home the point that Russian leader Vladimir Putin, concurrent with diplomatic talks with the US about ending the war in Ukraine, has been busy trying to build his “strategic cooperation” with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.
“The only thing that really works, the only security guarantee that works, is NATO’s umbrella,” Kaja Kallas says.
The EU’s top diplomat said Thursday that NATO offered the best security guarantee for Ukraine, accusing President Donald Trump of falling for a Russian narrative by closing the door.
In an interview with AFP on a visit to Washington, Kaja Kallas also warned that the Europeans would not be able to assist in an eventual ceasefire deal in Ukraine’s three-year conflict with Russia unless they are included by Trump, who has reached out directly to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
More awkward interactions between the US leader and European guests to the White House, as Starmer pushes back on comments from Trump and his Vice President about Ukraine and the free press.
There were more uncomfortable exchanges in the White House on Thursday, as visiting UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer had to correct both President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance in what the US media was calling another “Macron moment.”
The scene was reminiscent of French President Emanuel Macron’s visit to the White House on Monday, when the French leader felt the need to grab Trump by the forearm mid-response and interject that Europe was not, in fact, going to be repaid for most of its aid sent to Ukraine over the course of Russia’s three-year invasion.