Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-24-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-24-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Pavel Latushko, a prominent Belarusian opposition figure speaks to Kyiv Post about Lukashenko’s regime, living in exile the fight for freedom, and international justice”
On Sunday, January 26, the first round of the presidential elections will take place in Belarus, essentially the announcement of a result predetermined by dictator Alexander Lukashenko. This is the second part of an interview with Pavel Latushko, head of the National Anti-Crisis Management, deputy to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in the United Transitional Cabinet, and former Minister of Culture, who was sentenced in absentia to 18 years in prison by the Belarusian regime in March 2023. Part 1 can be read here.
Michał Kujawski: I have a personal question for you. You live in Warsaw, Poland. What is your most recent memory related to Belarus? What do you remember?
Residents of the occupied coastal city, still awaiting promised housing three years after losing their homes to the war, appealed to Putin, rejecting “ownerless” apartments and unaffordable mortgages.
Residents of Russian-occupied Mariupol, who lost their homes due to combat operations and have been waiting for promised new housing from the occupying authorities for the third year, appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin for help.
The homeless Mariupol residents greeted Putin on the occasion of Epiphany and “appealed for justice on this day.” The Russian Telegram channel Astra published a video showing residents of several districts of Mariupol lined up with signs reading “бомжи” [homeless people].
Hnezdilov said he was leaving the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, comparing his indefinite military service without rotation to “serfdom”. He will soon return to his former brigade.
A court in the city of Dnipro dropped the charges against him on Thursday, the UNN news agency reported, citing Hnezdilov’s lawyer Anastasia Burkovska. He will soon return to his former brigade, the agency reported.
A Ukrainian court has dropped desertion charges against a soldier who fled his army unit in protest over the lack of term limits for long-serving troops, Ukrainian media reported Thursday.
Atesh partisans report extensive fortifications, dugouts, and trenches being constructed on Crimea’s beaches near Yevpatoria.
Russian forces in Crimea are bolstering defenses and digging trenches along the beaches in anticipation of a possible Ukrainian airborne assault, the partisan movement Atesh reported via Telegram on Thursday, Jan. 23.
In his first days as president, Trump has made bold statements on Ukraine, Putin, and ending the war. Here are his 10 most notable remarks – and what they reveal about his strategy.
Since launching his 2024 campaign to retake the White House, newly inaugurated US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours, suggesting that he would pressure both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin into negotiations.
While never providing concrete details, Trump has hinted that his approach would involve cutting US military aid to Ukraine, leveraging economic deals or NATO membership, and giving Putin unspecified “incentives” to withdraw. Critics have pointed out that Trump has long expressed admiration for Putin and that his transactional approach could involve forcing Ukraine to accept territorial concessions.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Trump’s nominee for CIA Director, John Ratcliffe, breezes through US Senate, while the president’s controversial Pentagon pick passes procedural vote, but not without Republican objection.
On Thursday, the US Senate overwhelmingly confirmed John Ratcliffe as the next Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Director. In other hearings on the same day, two Republican senators voted “nay” on the first step of the confirmation of Secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth. That was not enough to keep his nomination from going to a final vote.
Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, both considered moderates in the American legislature’s upper house, said they had reservations about Hegseth’s history of alcohol abuse and the stories of his abusive treatment of women.
As the exhibit opens its doors to Ukrainian refugees for free, Germany’s frontrunner for chancellor says Ukraine must win the war, and have its territorial integrity restored.
A Berlin gallery opened an exhibition Thursday of artworks from a museum in Ukraine that were evacuated to Germany in 2023 to spare them from Russian bombardment.
Some 60 works from the Odesa Museum of Western and Eastern Art went on public display at their temporary new home in the Gemaeldegalerie in the German capital.
Defense officials confirm that only humanitarian and economic support are affected by the new edict, the Voice of America in Ukraine reports; familiar faces remain in the Pentagon’s Ukraine division.
On Thursday, a US Department of Defense official confirmed to Ukraine’s Voice of America that the new 90-day foreign-aid freeze does not apply to military support for Kyiv. The moratorium instituted by President Donald Trump on his first day in office only applies to non-military spending such as economic support, funds for rebuilding and humanitarian aid.
“Security assistance to Ukraine is not limited by the recent foreign aid decree, as it applies only to development programs, not military support,” the Pentagon official told a Voice of America correspondent.