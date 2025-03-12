Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-12-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-12-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
In the first such contact in several years, CIA chief John Ratcliffe and SVR chief Sergei Naryshkin spoke by phone on Tuesday and “agreed on regular contact” between their organisations “in order to contribute to the international stability and security as well as a decrease in confrontation in relations between Moscow and Washington”.
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he has informed his cabinet ministers, women as well as men, that they will undergo “voluntary” military training as Warsaw increases its readiness amid fears of a Russian threat.
The move follows an announcement on Friday that Poland will make army training available to all adult men who want it by the end of 2025.
In the video shared by Russian war propagandist Aleksandr Sladkov on Saturday, two dirt bikes could be seen stowed on a speed boat during a training session, where the Russian Marines, concealed by smoke on the beach, first departed on the bikes to secure their positions before more infantrymen followed via subsequent speedboats.
Discussions on a temporary 30-day ceasefire in the Russia-Ukraine war will start next week, between March 17 and March 23, according to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s Office.
With Trump stunning allies by applying intense pressure on Kyiv and reaching out to Moscow, Ukrainian officials came to talks in Saudi Arabia eager to make up and had proposed a partial truce on air and sea attacks.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
The proposal puts Putin in a quandary: While the Western alliance is fracturing, the Kremlin strongman may not risk souring Trump’s resuscitated US-Russian relations.
As Europe positively beamed at the prospect of a month-long ceasefire in Ukraine, Russian ultranationalist voices and a Russian State Duma deputy in particular, rejected the idea out-of-hand on Tuesday.
Russian military bloggers reacted negatively to the ceasefire proposal, The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote, because the United States and Ukraine will allegedly “abandon” peace “at the first opportunity” and, in their ironic opinion, the war in Ukraine is “existential” for Russia.
US President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would likely speak to President Vladimir Putin this week, after Ukraine endorsed an American proposal for a ceasefire and talks with Russia to end its invasion.
Trump also indicated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be invited back to Washington despite the two leaders’ public falling-out on February 28.
France and Italy applaud the US-led effort in Saudi Arabia to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia. US Secretary of State says it’s up to the Kremlin now, as Europe readies security backup if needed.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and European leaders hailed the initial peace talks with Ukraine in Saudi Arabia as a success on Tuesday. Each of them said that it was now Russia’s move on the chess board, or more accurately, in tennis terms, the Kremlin’s turn to return serve.
Rubio, who led the US contingent in Jeddah, relayed that Ukraine had agreed to ceasefire terms and “immediate negotiations” with Russia and that “the ball is now in Russia’s court.”