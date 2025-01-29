Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-29-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-29-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The oil refinery was previously attacked by drones in early 2024, causing equipment damage that took up to two months to repair.
According to Kyiv Post sources in Ukraine’s special services, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) launched a drone attack on Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on Jan. 29, striking the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo—one of the country’s largest oil facilities.
As a result, the tank farm was heavily damaged, with all four drones successfully hitting their targets. Videos circulating on Russian social media show a large-scale fire at the depot.
The administration was off-base on how oil prices might obtain peace, World War II, and Russian tank counts. Trump again claimed, falsely, that the US is “paying big” for Ukraine and Europe isn’t.
The new US government led by Republican President Donald J. Trump in its first week in power offered up multiple claims about Ukraine and recent European history and how the Russo-Ukrainian War might be ended.
All of them were highly debatable and many were verifiably wrong, Kyiv Post fact checks of recent administration official’s statements found.
The minister was previously criticized for his musical taste which epitomizes nostalgia for the USSR but reiterated his loyalty to Lithuania despite the accusations.
Lithuania’s Deputy Finance Minister Valentinas Gavrilovas, who was recently discovered to have a profile on Russian social media Vkontakte (VK) which included a Soviet-era musical playlist, might be investigated by the country’s secret service for his conduct.
Lithuania was the first state to break away from the USSR in 1990 having been annexed in 1940.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
The US sent around 90 Patriot air defense interceptors from Israel to Ukraine via Poland, marking the most significant weapons transfer between Israel and Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale war began.
The US military has transferred approximately 90 Patriot air defense interceptors from Israel to Ukraine via Poland, according to three sources familiar with the operation.
US Air Force C-17 transport planes reportedly arrived at an air base in southern Israel and then flew to Rzeszów, Poland “in recent days,” a key hub for Western military aid to Ukraine, as first reported by Axios.
Ukrainian special forces reportedly destroyed 16 Russian fortifications and disabled five electronic warfare systems over the past week, according to video footage released by HUR.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) released new combat footage reportedly showing its special forces carrying out a series of successful strikes against Russian positions.
Ukrainian operatives destroyed 16 Russian engineering fortifications and damaged 68 more, according to the video shared on Facebook.
Zelensky says Putin fears strong leaders and is avoiding peace talks after the Russian president dismissed direct negotiations. Trump pressures both sides for a deal, but Kyiv warns against exclusion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “afraid” of negotiations on ending the Ukraine war, after the Russian president ruled out direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.
“Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war,” Zelensky posted on X.