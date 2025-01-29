Search

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-29-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-29-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
9h ago

Lukoil Refinery Targeted as Ukraine Launches Over 100-Drone Barrage at Russia

Lukoil Refinery Targeted as Ukraine Launches Over 100-Drone Barrage at Russia
By Kyiv Post
30m ago

The oil refinery was previously attacked by drones in early 2024, causing equipment damage that took up to two months to repair.

According to Kyiv Post sources in Ukraine’s special services, Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR) launched a drone attack on Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Oblast on Jan. 29, striking the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez oil refinery in Kstovo—one of the country’s largest oil facilities.

As a result, the tank farm was heavily damaged, with all four drones successfully hitting their targets. Videos circulating on Russian social media show a large-scale fire at the depot.

Read more

FACT CHECK: Trump Administration and Ukraine – First Week

FACT CHECK: Trump Administration and Ukraine – First Week
By Kyiv Post
1h ago

The administration was off-base on how oil prices might obtain peace, World War II, and Russian tank counts. Trump again claimed, falsely, that the US is “paying big” for Ukraine and Europe isn’t.

The new US government led by Republican President Donald J. Trump in its first week in power offered up multiple claims about Ukraine and recent European history and how the Russo-Ukrainian War might be ended.

All of them were highly debatable and many were verifiably wrong, Kyiv Post fact checks of recent administration official’s statements found.

Read more

Lithuania May Investigate Minister Because of His Soviet-Era Playlist

Lithuania May Investigate Minister Because of His Soviet-Era Playlist
By Kyiv Post
1h ago

The minister was previously criticized for his musical taste which epitomizes nostalgia for the USSR but reiterated his loyalty to Lithuania despite the accusations.

Lithuania’s Deputy Finance Minister Valentinas Gavrilovas, who was recently discovered to have a profile on Russian social media Vkontakte (VK) which included a Soviet-era musical playlist, might be investigated by the country’s secret service for his conduct.

Lithuania was the first state to break away from the USSR in 1990 having been annexed in 1940.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2025

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, January 28, 2025
By ISW
1h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The first official Russian delegation arrived in Syria since the fall of the Assad regime on January 28 to discuss Russia’s continued use of its military bases in Syria.
  • The Russian military continues to evacuate military assets from the Port of Tartus amid the ongoing Russian-Syrian negotiations.
  • The Russian military likely formed a separate unmanned systems regiment at the military district level in order to augment Russia’s unmanned systems capabilities. The creation of this regiment supports the Russian Ministry of Defense’s (MoD) recent coordinated effort to establish the Unmanned Systems Forces within the Russian military and centralize control over informal drone detachments.
  • A senior NATO official acknowledged that Russia is escalating a sabotage and destabilization campaign against European NATO member states in Europe to deter further military assistance to Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Toretsk and near Pokrovsk, and Russian forces recently advanced near Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Velyka Novosilka, and in western Zaporizhia Oblast.
  • The Russian government continues to use its “Time of Heroes” program to appoint veterans of the war in Ukraine to federal government positions as part of wider Kremlin efforts to militarize Russian society.

Read more

90 Patriot Missiles Transfer From Israel to Ukraine in Biggest US Weapons Move

90 Patriot Missiles Transfer From Israel to Ukraine in Biggest US Weapons Move
By Katie Livingstone
6h ago

The US sent around 90 Patriot air defense interceptors from Israel to Ukraine via Poland, marking the most significant weapons transfer between Israel and Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale war began.

The US military has transferred approximately 90 Patriot air defense interceptors from Israel to Ukraine via Poland, according to three sources familiar with the operation.

US Air Force C-17 transport planes reportedly arrived at an air base in southern Israel and then flew to Rzeszów, Poland “in recent days,” a key hub for Western military aid to Ukraine, as first reported by Axios

Read more

VIDEO: Ukrainian Special Forces Decimate 16 Russian Fortifications, Five EW Systems

VIDEO: Ukrainian Special Forces Decimate 16 Russian Fortifications, Five EW Systems
By Kyiv Post
7h ago

Ukrainian special forces reportedly destroyed 16 Russian fortifications and disabled five electronic warfare systems over the past week, according to video footage released by HUR.

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) released new combat footage reportedly showing its special forces carrying out a series of successful strikes against Russian positions. 

Ukrainian operatives destroyed 16 Russian engineering fortifications and damaged 68 more, according to the video shared on Facebook.

Read more

Zelensky: ‘Putin Fears Talks, Strong Leaders’ as Trump Pushes for Ukraine Deal

Zelensky: ‘Putin Fears Talks, Strong Leaders’ as Trump Pushes for Ukraine Deal
By Kyiv Post
10h ago

Zelensky says Putin fears strong leaders and is avoiding peace talks after the Russian president dismissed direct negotiations. Trump pressures both sides for a deal, but Kyiv warns against exclusion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was “afraid” of negotiations on ending the Ukraine war, after the Russian president ruled out direct talks with his Ukrainian counterpart.

“Today, Putin once again confirmed that he is afraid of negotiations, afraid of strong leaders, and does everything possible to prolong the war,” Zelensky posted on X.

Read more