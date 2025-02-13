Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-13-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-13-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
After skeptical comments at Wednesday’s Ramstein meeting from the new Pentagon chief, Umerov says that Kyiv’s position on the matter is unchanged.
Following comments at the Ukraine Contact Defense Group on Wednesday made by newly confirmed US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that it was “unrealistic” that Ukraine could join NATO, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov stressed that Kyiv has not changed its stance on joining the Alliance.
“We have to get used to all kinds of statements,” Umerov said. “Our position has remained unchanged. We want to be a NATO country. We will be a NATO country.”
After a “lengthy and productive” call with the Russian autocrat, Trump told reporters that their next meeting would be in the Middle East in the “not too distant future” to talk peace without Kyiv.
US President Donald Trump revealed Wednesday he expects to meet Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia for Ukraine peace talks, in an extraordinary thaw in relations after a surprise phone call between the two leaders.
In their first confirmed contact since Trump’s return to the White House, the US president said he had held a “lengthy and highly productive” conversation with the Russian counterpart who ordered the bloody 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
After an American teacher is freed by Moscow, several US prisoners remain in custody, including a musician, a ballerina and several ex-soldiers. Who is next to come home?
After the US and Russia arranged a one-for-one swap of prisoners, with an additional American promised to be freed soon, all eyes are on Moscow to see which other detainee will be released.
On Wednesday, the US agreed to trade a Russian cybercrime boss in American captivity, Alexander Vinnik, in exchange for a schoolteacher from Pennsylvania, Marc Fogel, who was released on Tuesday after spending more than three years imprisoned in Moscow and a penal colony in Rybinsk.