Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-03-2025

Currently, 620,000 Russian troops are deployed against Ukraine, including forces stationed in occupied territories and Kursk Oblast.
Ukrainian military intelligence has uncovered and disrupted Russia’s plans to launch large-scale offensive operations in the second half of 2024 and early 2025, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), said.
Skibitsky said that Ukraine found out about Moscow’s intentions in time and took appropriate measures thanks to coordinated intelligence efforts, preventing widescale offensives that could have moved the frozen line of conflict in Russia’s favor, RBC-Ukraine reported on Monday.
Six reasons why the Oval Office ambush was a good thing
The ambush by hired hand J.D. Vance (more like Calvera than Angel Eyes) at the not so Ok coral WH Oval Office at high noon on Friday made for great theater, rather 24H TV. And initially it appeared to be an absolute disaster for President Zelensky and Ukraine – risking perhaps the pulling of US military support for Ukraine and even more hard days ahead than for Ukrainians in their existential battle for survival against Russia. However, after the dust settled on the floor of the Oval Office saloon bar, I can see a few silver linings for Ukraine.
First, as I argued last week, while the minerals deal hardly seemed to be worth the paper it was written on for Ukraine (with zero real commitments of anything be that security or finance from the US), it did give Zelensky the prospect of some “quality” time in the WH. A chance to make the Ukrainian case and, in the worst case, to really figure out where the Trump administration stood – with Russia, or with Ukraine. If the former, Ukraine could plan accordingly, as, at least, it would be put out of its misery.
France and Britain are proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine “in the air, at sea” after crisis talks in London, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday. In an interview with France’s Le Figaro newspaper, Macron said that such a truce would not, initially at least, cover ground fighting. The problem there was it would be very difficult to check that it was being respected given the size of the front line, he said. Peacekeepers would be deployed at a later date, he said, adding: “There won’t be European troops on Ukrainian soil in the coming weeks.” Macron also suggested that European countries should raise their defence spending to between 3.0 and 3.5 percent of GDP to respond to Washington’s shifting priorities and Russia’s militarisation. “For three years, the Russians have spent 10 percent of their GDP on defence,” he told the paper. “So we have to prepare for what’s next.” - AFP
When Zelensky was asked about the truce, he replied: “I’m aware of everything.”
Russian authorities in the occupied Luhansk region have reportedly recruited nearly 60,000 schoolchildren into youth movements in preparation for military service.
Ukrainian intelligence soldier “Khokhol” survived three days in enemy territory, crawling through minefields to escape, return to his unit, and prove he was not dead.
Putin’s spokesman called Friday’s angry encounter between Trump and Zelensky “quite an unprecedented event,” blaming Zelensky, who he said “demonstrated a complete lack of diplomatic abilities.”
The Kremlin on Monday accused President Volodymyr Zelensky of not wanting peace, following a clash last week between the Ukrainian leader and US President Donald Trump.
“He doesn’t want peace. Someone should make him want peace. If the Europeans do it, all kudos to them,” spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Trump reposted a wedding DJ/ amateur blogger’s claim Zelensky would be forced to concede and US involvement in Ukraine’s mining industry would deter Russia from attacking.
US President Donald Trump shared a post by unknown blogger Michael McCune on his Truth Social account, which claimed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would be forced to make concessions to White House demands.
“Now, Zelensky will have no choice but to back down and accept Trump’s terms. But here’s the genius part—Trump is actually protecting Ukraine without dragging the US into war,” the reposted message reads.
Macron said after the London talks that France and Britain were proposing a one-month truce in Ukraine “in the air, at sea and on energy infrastructure,” although not covering ground fighting.
France on Monday said a plan for a one-month truce between Russia and Ukraine would test Moscow’s commitment to ending the war it began with its 2022 invasion.
A day after European leaders rallied around Ukraine at a summit in London after the White House spat between Donald Trump and President Volodymyr Zelensky, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot also warned that the Ukraine “front line keeps getting closer to us”.
According to German reports, the US and Russia are working on a deal where US companies would act as intermediaries for sending Russian gas to Germany via Nord Stream 2.
The United States has been secretly negotiating with Russian representatives in Switzerland for the past few weeks about supplying Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
Richard Grenell, a special envoy for US President Donald Trump, reportedly traveled to Switzerland multiple times to discuss the deal. It is unclear who else was involved in these talks.
The Security Service of Ukraine has identified another Russian commander responsible for ordering the use of chemical weapons against Ukrainian troops.
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has identified another Russian officer in the chain of command responsible for ordering the use of chemical weapons on Ukrainian troops.
The SBU said Colonel Roman Shkroba, the commander of the 123rd Motorized Rifle Brigade of Russia’s Southern Military District, ordered the use of K-51 and RG-Vo gas grenades in Ukraine’s Donetsk region in December 2023.
Ground Forces Commander ordered an independent investigation by military counterintelligence, warning: “Everyone responsible – whether through action or inaction – will be held accountable.”
[Updated at 13:45]: The State Bureau of Investigation (DBR) has announced the opening of criminal proceedings into the deaths and injuries of Ukrainian servicemen following a Russian missile strike on a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
“Investigative actions are currently underway to clarify all details of the incident. A special joint team of law enforcement officers has been dispatched to the scene,” the DBR’s statement said.
The Ukrainian president is caught between a rock and a hard place. With an admittedly weak hand, he needs to assess all possible outcomes before proceeding boldly.
The smoke hasn’t cleared from the Oval Office shouting match between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, but the fallout is already a five-alarm fire for Ukraine. What started as a high-stakes bid to secure a minerals-for-aid deal and lock in American support ended with raised voices, a canceled press conference, and Zelensky storming out of the White House early.
Trump’s parting shot on Truth Social – “He’s not ready for Peace” – wasn’t just a jab; it was a knife in the back. Three years into Russia’s meat-grinder invasion, Zelensky is right to seriously question the United States’ commitment to helping Ukraine secure a just and equitable peace. Trump famously said that Ukraine had no cards to play – but is that true?
Kyiv has targeted Moscow’s energy infrastructure throughout the Kremlin’s three-year full-scale offensive, hitting sites that supply fuel to Putin’s war machine or provide cash for Russian aggression.
A major fire broke out at an oil refinery in Ufa, the largest city and the capital of Russia’s Bashkortostan, in the early hours of March 3, according to reports from Russian Telegram channels. Residents claim they heard the sound of drones in the area before the incident.
The London summit makes progress, but clarity and leadership are still wanting.
As Ukraine’s Western backers slowly inch towards a “coalition of the willing” with a new UK-French-led peace plan, they still lack a strong voice to lead the effort and are reluctant to go it alone without the US.
Friday’s clash between US President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky blew up the longstanding wartime Western alliance in support of Ukraine, alarmed Kyiv’s allies, and triggered a wave of publicly displayed support.
In just over a month Trump and his team – a kakistocracy if ever there was one – have introduced chaos in international foreign and security policy at a level never previously experienced.
To understand the true scale and scope of the geopolitical shift in US foreign policy, we need to examine the Trump administration’s policy statements towards its allies and partners as well as its Russia strategy. In doing so, we are witnessing the emergence of an unthinkable alliance between Putin and Trump that puts Europe in peril.
The future of NATO
According to The New York Times, the decision is part of a broad Trump administration reassessment of Washington’s strategy toward Moscow. However, the duration and scope of the pause remain unclear.
US Defense Secretary, Pete Hegseth, has ordered a pause on all cyber operations against Russia, including offensive actions, multiple media reports said Sunday, March 2.
Volodymyr Zelensky told British media Sunday it would not be easy to replace him as Ukraine’s president, but repeated his offer to step down in exchange for NATO membership for his war-torn country.
Trump’s desire to bring peace to Ukraine quickly but in his haste for a speedy resolution the fear is Russia will avoid being held responsible for starting it and all that it did in pursuing it.
Since taking office, the Trump administration has made ending the war in Ukraine a top priority. But European allies worry that in the rush for a quick resolution, Washington is giving the Kremlin exactly what it wants - letting Russia off the hook for launching the largest war in Europe since World War II and allowing it to walk away without consequences.
The fallout from the Munich Conference has only deepened those concerns. For the first time in decades, European leaders are openly questioning the role of the US as the continent’s security guarantor. Is that perception justified? And could abandoning Ukraine prove to be one of the biggest strategic missteps in modern U.S. history?
In this highly mobile war keeping Ukraine’s armored and lightweight combat vehicles on the road is essential. Kyiv Post takes a closer look.
The Ukrainian army has been engaged in continuous combat operations for three years and is constantly seeking and finding new ways to maximize its capabilities and limited resources. One of these innovations comes from Ukrainian engineers. Kyiv Post previously showcased the Novator combat vehicle, the capability of which impressed foreign partners particularly because it was created under wartime conditions.
But Ukrainians continue to push forward. Instead of makeshift workshops and relying on civilian service stations and tire repair shops, they have now developed and produced vehicle-mounted mobile workshops equipped with the necessary tools that will allow them to be deployed anywhere and fix damaged equipment on site.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
The Trump administration’s approach to peace negotiations is based not only on a patently wrong assessment of the situation, but also on a disingenuous motivation.
Peace initiatives involving the United States, Russia, and Ukraine now seem to be tied to geopolitical haggling and the control of Ukraine’s rare earth elements and mineral resources. In pursuit of the deal, some of Washington’s most highly ranked players wish to re-write and deliberately misunderstand history.
To set the record straight: Ukraine did not provoke Russia. Ukraine did not threaten Russia. Russia invaded Ukraine – and one of the principal reasons Russia did so was to steal Ukraine’s natural resources. Embarrassingly, it now seems the United States wants a piece of Ukraine as well as peace.
A story about artists on Ukraine’s front lines was one five nominees in the category, but it lost out to a documentary shot in Palestine.
Ukraine’s top hope for an Academy Award this year fell just short at Sunday night’s Oscars, losing out to a documentary about an alliance between an Israeli journalist and a Palestinian activist in Jerusalem’s war in Gaza.
Ukraine’s submission, “Porcelain War”, was one of five nominees in the Best Documentary Feature category, but the Oscar went to “No Other Land,” made by a Palestinian-Israeli collective.
“It is our policy to continue what happened in the past, we’re constructive,” Zelensky said, quoted by the BBC.
Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals deal with the United States, President Volodymyr Zelensky told UK media on Sunday.
“The agreement that’s on the table will be signed if the parties are ready,” he told a late-night huddle with some UK media after a landmark summit in London.
After the Vice President ambushed Zelensky in Washington, Vermonters let him know he is unwelcome to ski on their slopes.
Lining the streets of his motorcade route, gathered in front of his picturesque inn, and draped in Ukrainian flags as they skied down the slopes of the Sugarbush Resort, more than 1,000 protesters in Vermont hurled insults at US Vice President JD Vance after he ambushed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from a couch in the Oval Office on Friday.
Vance had planned to have a quiet ski weekend with his family at the cozy Pitcher Inn near the slopes of Sugarbush, but he ended up being moved to an “undisclosed location” in the area instead, the New York Post reported.