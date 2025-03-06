Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-06-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-06-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have separately held multiple calls with former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
These efforts follow a tense meeting last Friday between the US and Ukrainian leaders in the Oval Office, which resulted in a suspension of Washington’s military aid to Kyiv.
According to media reports, Donald Trump suspended US military aid to Ukraine on Tuesday - and then announced to Congress on the same day that the Ukrainian president had backed down. Trump’s announcement came after Zelensky released a statement on X emphasising Ukraine’s desire for peace, thanking the US for the aid it has received so far and agreeing to the minerals deal that collapsed on Friday.
European Union leaders will hold emergency talks in Brussels on Thursday, gathering as the Trump administration upends traditional alliances and retracts wartime backing of Ukraine.
Thursday’s summit brings all 27 EU leaders together for the first time since the explosive meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky last week, with US military aid and intelligence sharing since suspended.
Three people have been killed and 31 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight, local officials said on Thursday, March 6.
Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, even as leaders in Washington and Moscow discuss possible peace talks to end the full-scale war, which has lasted more than three years.
Russian diamond manufacturer Alrosa reported 26% losses in revenues due to sanctions and economic turmoil in Russia, but Russian media also says Alrosa lost its key buyer – India.
Russia’s largest diamond producer reported almost a billion dollars in losses last year, representing a 26% drop in revenue from the year before.
Alrosa, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by volume, said it had unsold products worth $1.3 billion compared to the previous year – marking a 78% decrease in net profit since 2023.
Republican leaders turn down resolution after resolution, including one to blame Putin for starting the war, and even failed to condemn Russia for the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.
US Senate Democrats on Wednesday evening introduced resolutions that would make it clear that the Kremlin is squarely to blame for the war in Ukraine and for its war crimes, and berated Republicans for allowing their party leader to be so soft on Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
At every turn, however, they were frustrated by opposition from Republicans loyal to President Donald Trump, who objected to all of them.
The ruling upholds a district court’s decision and releases those frozen funds to non-profit aid groups for services rendered around the world, including Ukraine.
A day after US President Donald Trump announced in his address to Congress that he had frozen all foreign aid, the Supreme Court voted that the president must comply with a district court and distribute about $2 billion to aid workers who have delivered supplies and help to communities around the world.
The news doesn’t mean that entities such as USAID, whose operations were halted last month by the administration’s recent controversial government-efficiency measures, will be providing more humanitarian aid to Ukraine soon or hiring employees there, but it does send a signal that Trump’s recent moves will not go unchecked.