Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-06-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-06-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
By Kyiv Post
9h ago

France, UK Race to Finalize Peace Plan, Seek to Mend US-Ukraine Ties

By Kyiv Post
1h ago

These efforts follow a tense meeting last Friday between the US and Ukrainian leaders in the Oval Office, which precipitated a suspension of Washington’s military aid to Kyiv.

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer have separately held multiple calls with former US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

These efforts follow a tense meeting last Friday between the US and Ukrainian leaders in the Oval Office, which resulted in a suspension of Washington’s military aid to Kyiv.

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine 05 March 2025

By Kyiv Post
1h ago

Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.

  • Russia has likely sustained approximately 90,000 casualties (killed and wounded in the Russia-Ukraine conflict so far in 2025. Since invading Ukraine, Russia has likely sustained approximately 875,000 casualties in total.
  • The average daily Russian casualties during February 2025 was 1,255 according to Ukrainian General Staff reporting, the lowest daily average since August 2024.The total reported Russian casualties in February 2025 was 35,140, a decrease of around 13,000 from January’s total which was the second highest monthly total of the conflict.
  • The decrease in the recorded rate of casualties, whilst remaining high, likely reflects a decrease in the tempo of Russian operations and assaults. Russia’s casualty rate will likely continue to average above 1,000 a day in March 2025, with continued dismounted infantry attacks on multiple axes.
Eurotopics: Zelensky Seeks to Mend Fences After US Halts Arms Supplies

By Eurotopics
2h ago

According to media reports, Donald Trump suspended US military aid to Ukraine on Tuesday - and then announced to Congress on the same day that the Ukrainian president had backed down.

According to media reports, Donald Trump suspended US military aid to Ukraine on Tuesday - and then announced to Congress on the same day that the Ukrainian president had backed down. Trump’s announcement came after Zelensky released a statement on X emphasising Ukraine’s desire for peace, thanking the US for the aid it has received so far and agreeing to the minerals deal that collapsed on Friday.

New goal: lasting instead of just

Zelensky to Attend EU Emergency Summit on Ukraine Thursday

By AFP
2h ago

Thursday’s summit brings all 27 EU leaders together for the first time since the explosive meeting between presidents Trump and Zelensky, with US military aid and intelligence sharing since suspended.

European Union leaders will hold emergency talks in Brussels on Thursday, gathering as the Trump administration upends traditional alliances and retracts wartime backing of Ukraine.

Thursday’s summit brings all 27 EU leaders together for the first time since the explosive meeting between presidents Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky last week, with US military aid and intelligence sharing since suspended.

Three Dead, 31 Injured as Russia Hits Hotel in Zelensky’s Hometown With Ballistic Missile

By Kyiv Post
2h ago

Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, even as leaders in Washington and Moscow discuss possible peace talks to end the full-scale war, which has lasted more than three years.

Three people have been killed and 31 injured in Russian attacks on Ukraine overnight, local officials said on Thursday, March 6.

Russia continues to bomb Ukraine, even as leaders in Washington and Moscow discuss possible peace talks to end the full-scale war, which has lasted more than three years.

World’s Biggest Diamond Producer – in Russia – Suffers Giant Losses Due to US, EU Sanctions

By Olena Hrazhdan
2h ago

Russian diamond manufacturer Alrosa reported 26% losses in revenues due to sanctions and economic turmoil in Russia, but Russian media also says Alrosa lost its key buyer – India.

Russia’s largest diamond producer reported almost a billion dollars in losses last year, representing a 26% drop in revenue from the year before. 

Alrosa, the world’s largest producer of rough diamonds by volume, said it had unsold products worth $1.3 billion compared to the previous year – marking a 78% decrease in net profit since 2023. 

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 5, 2025

By ISW
2h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • The Trump administration suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine, one of many demands the Kremlin has made of the US, Ukraine, and Ukraine’s other supporters.
  • The suspension of US intelligence sharing with Ukraine will damage Ukraine’s ability to defend itself against ongoing Russian attacks against military and civilian targets.
  • The suspension of all US intelligence sharing with Ukraine would also allow Russian forces to intensify their drone and missile strikes against the Ukrainian rear, affecting millions of Ukrainian civilians and the growth of Ukraine’s defense industrial base (DIB).
  • The Trump administration has been applying considerable pressure on Ukraine, whose leaders continue to offer concessions and publicly declare their interest in achieving a lasting end to the war. These Trump administration policies are undermining the leverage that the United States needs to get Russian President Vladimir Putin to accept any peace agreement that is in the interests of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe.
  • Kremlin officials announced their intention of taking advantage of the suspension of US military aid and intelligence sharing to make additional battlefield gains.
  • Russian officials continue inaccurately to place the blame on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — and not Russian President Vladimir Putin — for the lack of meaningful peace negotiations.
  • Kremlin officials continue to use business incentives to make further demands of the United States and to push the United States to de facto recognize Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced near Toretsk and Pokrovsk.
  • Over 50,000 Russian servicemembers are reportedly listed as having abandoned their units and are absent without leave (AWOL) between February 2022 and mid-December 2024.

‘Reagan Is Turning in His Grave’ – US Senate Democrats Berate Ruling Party for Appeasing Russia

By John Moretti
6h ago

Republican leaders turn down resolution after resolution, including one to blame Putin for starting the war, and even failed to condemn Russia for the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.

US Senate Democrats on Wednesday evening introduced resolutions that would make it clear that the Kremlin is squarely to blame for the war in Ukraine and for its war crimes, and berated Republicans for allowing their party leader to be so soft on Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

At every turn, however, they were frustrated by opposition from Republicans loyal to President Donald Trump, who objected to all of them.

US Supreme Court Tells Trump He Must Pay Out $2B in Withheld Foreign Aid

By Kyiv Post
8h ago

The ruling upholds a district court’s decision and releases those frozen funds to non-profit aid groups for services rendered around the world, including Ukraine.

A day after US President Donald Trump announced in his address to Congress that he had frozen all foreign aid, the Supreme Court voted that the president must comply with a district court and distribute about $2 billion to aid workers who have delivered supplies and help to communities around the world.

The news doesn’t mean that entities such as USAID, whose operations were halted last month by the administration’s recent controversial government-efficiency measures, will be providing more humanitarian aid to Ukraine soon or hiring employees there, but it does send a signal that Trump’s recent moves will not go unchecked.

