Having suffered huge casualties in Kursk, particularly from Ukrainian kamikaze drones, Pyongyang’s finest appeared to have begun to hide in civilian houses at the expense of their occupants.
The InformNapalm intelligence collective published a video on Sunday that showed North Korean (DPRK) soldiers forcing the elderly Russian occupants of a house in the village of Mahnovka, in Russia’s Kursk region, to stand outside in the freezing cold while they took cover fearing Ukrainian drone strikes.
Poland will take over the EU presidency for the second time since joining the European Union, with Tusk also serving as prime minister the last time Poland was at the helm of the EU in 2011.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk said Europe is “lucky” to have Poland at the helm of the EU Presidency, pledging “courage and reason” during its term, but the spectre of relations with the opposition president could haunt its term.
A glitzy official opening ceremony took place in Warsaw on Friday, Jan. 3, attended by politicians, diplomats, Tusk, and European Council President Antonio Costa. But conspicuously absent was President Andrzej Duda, who opted to go skiing instead, laying bare some of the country’s ongoing political woes.
Oleksandr Usyk didn’t just defend his heavyweight belt for himself, he did it for his entire war-weary country. Every detail of his feat was connected to the nation and faith that sustains him.
As he prepared for his rematch with Tyson Fury, Oleksandr Usyk gained extra motivation from a frontline Ukrainian soldier also named Oleksandr with the call sign “Shket.” The fighter from Ukraine’s armed forces poured his soul onto paper, praising the undisputed heavyweight champion for carrying the torch of Ukrainian boxing.
The letter informed Usyk that Ukrainian soldiers watch all of his fights when possible and cheer for his victory. The serviceman recounted some brutal personal experiences in Kyiv, Bakhmut and Kherson, describing how Usyk’s victories served as fiery inspirations in the darkness of war. Being fully aware of what hard work is and the value of each victory, Oleksandr the soldier equated the blood and sweat of the battlefield with the spirit of the boxing ring.
Moldovan authorities on Monday announced the summoning of a Russian diplomat following accusations over the worsening situation in its breakaway Transnistria region, which fears a complete electricity blackout after Russia cut gas supplies.
The tiny separatist republic bordering Ukraine has been unable to provide heating and hot water to residents since January 1, when Moscow cut off gas supplies to Moldova over a financial dispute.
Last Tuesday, on Dec. 31, Ukrainian Military Intelligence (HUR) pulled off a historic first: the special forces unit “Group 13” took out two Russian Mi-8 helicopters using a Magura V5 naval drone. It’s the first time air targets have ever been destroyed by a drone designed for the sea.
The commander of “Group 13,” who goes by the call sign “Thirteenth,” shared the details in an interview with TSN. According to him, this wasn’t a typical mission, the team was out on a deliberate hunt.
Russia decided to stop the gas supply to Transnistria despite providing it over the last 30 years and not complaining about debt from the unrecognized state.
Russia has cut off gas supplies to Moldova, including to the Russian-controlled Transnistria region, causing an energy and humanitarian crisis that is going to unfold over the course of January.
Ukraine halted Russian gas transit to Europe by not renewing a contract with Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom on Jan. 1, 2025. But Gazprom warned Moldova about a halt to its suppy on Oct. 28 last year, BBC wrote.
“Dozens” of Ukrainian desertions reported at French barracks as Macron asks Kyiv to be “realistic”; A peaceful transition of power in US this time; Biden increases sanctions on Russian oil exports.
AFP reported on Monday that “several dozen Ukrainian soldiers” have deserted while training in France, quoting a French military official, on the same day that Ukraine’s ground commander admitted “problems” of such soldiers going absent without leave in Western Europe.
“There have been a certain number of desertions, but they remain very marginal given the volume of people who have undergone training,” a French military official told AFP. “They were in French barracks, they had the right to go.”