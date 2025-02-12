Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 02-12-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 02-12-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
A distorted claim suggesting that the US controls Ukrainian media went viral after Elon Musk reposted it, despite the original source being misinterpreted and later corrected.
Elon Musk, owner of the social media platform X and recently appointed special government employee in the White House’s DOGE office, helped spread false claims alleging that 90% of Ukrainian media is controlled by the US government.
The Feb. 6 claim stemmed from an interview with Oksana Romaniuk, director of the Institute of Mass Information, on Hromadske Radio.