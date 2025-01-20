Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 01-20-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 01-20-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Like other players from Ukraine, Svitolina did not shake hands with her Russian opponent because of the war, and wrote “The spirit of Ukraine” on a TV camera lens at the end of a 6-4, 6-1 victory.
Elina Svitolina said she hopes to bring “a little light” to the Ukrainian people after sweeping past a Russian into the Australian Open quarter-finals on Monday.
The 28th seed beat Veronika Kudermetova in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne to set up a clash with American Madison Keys.
How I see the setting and what’s likely
On Jan. 20 the 47th President of the United States will be sworn in, having pledged he would bring peace between Ukraine and Russia within “24 hours” – quite a claim, even for someone with a CV as impressive as Donald Trump.
Yet even if the world gives the new President longer than a day to achieve such a monumental goal, is such a deal possible after almost three years of all-out war?
Donald Trump gets sworn in for his second term today and inherits Russia’s war against Ukraine. He needs to have a plan to end it. What should the new Administration do?
It is Inauguration Day in Washington tday and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine is approaching its third anniversary this coming February 24th.
Contrary to campaign rhetoric, this war is not going to come to an end within 24-hours of Donald Trump’s swearing in as the 47th president of the United States. Putin made that abundantly clear on Saturday when a Russian ballistic missile destroyed Kyiv’s oldest McDonald’s.
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Ukraine’s capture of two North Korean soldiers in Kursk reveals Pyongyang’s deepening role in Russia’s war. Confiscated items suggest strict orders and concealed identities.
Ukrainian forces have captured two North Korean soldiers fighting alongside Russian troops in Ukraine’s Kursk region, marking the first confirmed instance of Pyongyang’s direct involvement in the war.
The soldiers, aged 20 and 26, were wounded during combat and are currently receiving medical treatment in Kyiv. During interrogations, one soldier revealed he was initially sent to Russia under the guise of military training.
Zelensky imposed new sanctions on pro-Russian propagandists in Ukraine, targeting figures linked to Russian influence. The decree also revokes state honors from Kremlin-linked individuals.
President Zelensky signed a decree imposing new sanctions on pro-Russian politicians and propagandists in Ukraine, he announced on Sunday. The ruling, which enacts a decision made by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), marks another step in Kyiv’s efforts to root out Russian influence within the country.
“We are blocking propagandists working for Russia, individuals who have sided with the enemy, and those aiding Russia in continuing the war,” Zelensky said in a video address. He added that further sanctions would be coming soon.
Some Orthodox Christians continue to mark Epiphany in Russian-affiliated religious centers, even as Kyiv moves toward banning the Moscow-linked Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).
Military medic Natalya carried a jug of water blessed by priests at the Sviatogirsk monastery in eastern Ukraine as she celebrated Orthodox Epiphany in a Russian-affiliated church, despite the war.
Ukrainians have largely moved away from the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC) – which sits under the Moscow Patriarchate – since the full-scale invasion, with a majority now following a Kyiv-led Church that adheres to a different calendar.