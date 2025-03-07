Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-07-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-07-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
Trump’s new directive aims to limit Musk’s role to an advisory capacity. However, Trump signaled that Musk remains central to his administration’s efficiency drive.
President Donald Trump convened his Cabinet on Thursday, March 6, to clarify that federal departments answer to their secretaries—not Elon Musk.
According to Politico, citing two administration officials, Trump emphasized that while Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), can offer recommendations, he cannot make unilateral decisions on staffing and policy. Musk, who was present, reportedly agreed.
Russian missile attack hits a facility in Kharkiv amid massive strikes across Ukraine; at least seven casualties reported.
Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure overnight, using missiles and drones. In response, Poland scrambled fighter jets and placed its air defenses on high alert.
The assault began on the evening of March 6 and continued into the early hours of March 7, with Russia deploying Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and launching drone strikes.
Late Thursday, the Ukrainian emergency service also said “critical infrastructure” was damaged in an attack on the Odesa region, with no injuries reported.
Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure came “under massive missile and drone shelling” by Russia on Friday, a Ukrainian minister said.
“The energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine is under massive missile and drone shelling again,” Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said in a post on Facebook.
However, the limited capabilities offered by London and other European countries will make it difficult to replace the flow halted from the US earlier this week.
Britain will continue to supply intelligence to Ukraine, though the more limited capabilities on offer from London and other European countries will make it difficult to replace the flow halted from the U.S. earlier this week.
According to The Guardian, which cites its own sources, the UK will also continue to supply its analysis of the raw data, though in line with normal intelligence practice it will not simply pass on U.S. information obtained via long-established sharing arrangements between the two countries.
Key Takeaways from the ISW:
Kremlin says Macron is “detached from reality”, comparing him to Hitler and Bonaparte, after the French leader warns of extending his country’s nuclear deterrent.
Russia views comments by President Emmanuel Macron about extending France’s nuclear deterrent to other European countries as a “threat”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.
Lavrov also reaffirmed his country’s opposition to European forces being deployed in Ukraine if an accord was made to halt the conflict.
“A stronger European defense also provides deterrence for Ukraine,” said the EC president after emergency summit. “Ukraine’s security is at the core of Europe’s security.”
At an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday, assembled in response to the US’ pulling back from commitments to Ukraine and questioning Europe’s resolve in its own security, European Union legislators approved a plan to spend the equivalent of about $860 billion on defense, a watershed moment in the 27-country bloc’s history, as defense has never been as much of a top priority in its 31-years as an entity.
European Council President António Costa said the bloc “decided to invest in priority areas” such as air defense, missiles, drone and anti-drone systems, artificial intelligence and more. The agreement sets aside about $160 billion in loans for EU member countries who may not be an immediate position to increase defense spending.
Zelensky will meet with Saudi Crown Prince, then Kyiv team to resume talks with US senior diplomats on a Ukrainian peace “framework.” Coincidentally, Trump will be there for work on a “business deal.”
President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday, a day before the planned peace talks between senior Ukrainian and US officials in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile. US President Donald Trump said that he, too, would be in Saudi Arabia around the same time, ostensibly to work on a “business deal.”
Zelensky said he would meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday. “After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace,” he wrote on X.