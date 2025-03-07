Search

EN

arrow
Kador Group

EN

arrow
LIVE Updated 13m ago

Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-07-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-07-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.

Key updates
Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-07-2025
...
By Kyiv Post
9h ago

Trump Narrows Musk’s Power After Backlash Over Mass Firings

Trump Narrows Musk’s Power After Backlash Over Mass Firings
...
By Kyiv Post
13m ago

Trump’s new directive aims to limit Musk’s role to an advisory capacity. However, Trump signaled that Musk remains central to his administration’s efficiency drive.

President Donald Trump convened his Cabinet on Thursday, March 6, to clarify that federal departments answer to their secretaries—not Elon Musk.

According to Politico, citing two administration officials, Trump emphasized that while Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), can offer recommendations, he cannot make unilateral decisions on staffing and policy. Musk, who was present, reportedly agreed.

Read more

Energy Terror: Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine, Fighters Scrambled in Poland

Energy Terror: Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine, Fighters Scrambled in Poland
...
By Julia Struck
1h ago

Russian missile attack hits a facility in Kharkiv amid massive strikes across Ukraine; at least seven casualties reported.

Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure overnight, using missiles and drones. In response, Poland scrambled fighter jets and placed its air defenses on high alert.

The assault began on the evening of March 6 and continued into the early hours of March 7, with Russia deploying Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea and launching drone strikes.

Read more

Ukraine Energy Infrastructure ‘Under Massive’ Attack by Russia: Minister

Ukraine Energy Infrastructure ‘Under Massive’ Attack by Russia: Minister
...
By AFP
1h ago

Late Thursday, the Ukrainian emergency service also said “critical infrastructure” was damaged in an attack on the Odesa region, with no injuries reported.

Ukraine’s energy and gas infrastructure came “under massive missile and drone shelling” by Russia on Friday, a Ukrainian minister said.

“The energy and gas infrastructure in various regions of Ukraine is under massive missile and drone shelling again,” Energy Minister Herman Galushchenko said in a post on Facebook.

Read more

UK to Continue Sharing Intelligence with Ukraine – The Guardian

UK to Continue Sharing Intelligence with Ukraine – The Guardian
...
By UkrInform
2h ago

However, the limited capabilities offered by London and other European countries will make it difficult to replace the flow halted from the US earlier this week.

Britain will continue to supply intelligence to Ukraine, though the more limited capabilities on offer from London and other European countries will make it difficult to replace the flow halted from the U.S. earlier this week.

According to The Guardian, which cites its own sources, the UK will also continue to supply its analysis of the raw data, though in line with normal intelligence practice it will not simply pass on U.S. information obtained via long-established sharing arrangements between the two countries.

Read more

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 6, 2025

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 6, 2025
...
By ISW
2h ago

Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.

Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Kremlin officials explicitly rejected making any concessions in future peace negotiations or accepting any US, European, or Ukrainian peace proposals and the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) rejected the possibility of a negotiated ceasefire on March 6.
  • Russian officials will likely take advantage of the suspension of US military aid to and intelligence sharing with Ukraine to spread a longstanding Russian information operation meant to falsely portray Russian victory as inevitable.
  • The Kremlin welcomed a Trump administration official’s recent comments mischaracterizing Russia’s illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine as a “proxy war,” and Russian media portrayed the statement as an admission that the United States is a participant in the war.
  • US and Ukrainian delegations will conduct bilateral meetings in Saudi Arabia next week.
  • Ukrainian opposition politicians rejected the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine before the end of the war.
  • European countries continue to announce new military assistance packages and other measures to support the Ukrainian military.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in the Pokrovsk direction and Russian forces recently advanced in the Kupyansk, Borova, Siversk, Pokrovsk, and Kurakhove directions.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin attempted to assuage Russian fears about conscripts going to war amid continued reports that Russian military units are forcing conscripts to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Read more

‘A Return to the Times of Napoleon’ – Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’

‘A Return to the Times of Napoleon’ – Russia Calls French Nuclear Comments a ‘Threat’
...
By AFP
4h ago

Kremlin says Macron is “detached from reality”, comparing him to Hitler and Bonaparte, after the French leader warns of extending his country’s nuclear deterrent.

Russia views comments by President Emmanuel Macron about extending France’s nuclear deterrent to other European countries as a “threat”, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday.

Lavrov also reaffirmed his country’s opposition to European forces being deployed in Ukraine if an accord was made to halt the conflict.

Read more

‘We Are Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is’ – Europe Commits to €800B in Defense

‘We Are Putting Our Money Where Our Mouth Is’ – Europe Commits to €800B in Defense
...
By John Moretti
6h ago

“A stronger European defense also provides deterrence for Ukraine,” said the EC president after emergency summit. “Ukraine’s security is at the core of Europe’s security.”

At an emergency summit in Brussels on Thursday, assembled in response to the US’ pulling back from commitments to Ukraine and questioning Europe’s resolve in its own security, European Union legislators approved a plan to spend the equivalent of about $860 billion on defense, a watershed moment in the 27-country bloc’s history, as defense has never been as much of a top priority in its 31-years as an entity.

European Council President António Costa said the bloc “decided to invest in priority areas” such as air defense, missiles, drone and anti-drone systems, artificial intelligence and more. The agreement sets aside about $160 billion in loans for EU member countries who may not be an immediate position to increase defense spending.

Read more

‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis

‘I’ll Go If You Pay a Trillion Dollars’ – Zelensky to Meet Saudi Prince, Kyiv Resumes US Peace Talks, Trump to Talk $1T Deal With Saudis
...
By Kyiv Post
8h ago

Zelensky will meet with Saudi Crown Prince, then Kyiv team to resume talks with US senior diplomats on a Ukrainian peace “framework.” Coincidentally, Trump will be there for work on a “business deal.”

President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit Saudi Arabia on Monday, a day before the planned peace talks between senior Ukrainian and US officials in Saudi Arabia. Meanwhile. US President Donald Trump said that he, too, would be in Saudi Arabia around the same time, ostensibly to work on a “business deal.”

Zelensky said he would meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday. “After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace,” he wrote on X.

Read more