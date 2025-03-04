Ukraine Breaking News Today Live on 03-04-2025

Stay on top of Russia-Ukraine war 03-04-2025 developments on the ground with KyivPost fact-based news, exclusive video footage, photos and updated war maps.
The number of damaged healthcare facilities rose by 36.7 percent in the last year. The World Bank now estimates total costs of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine to be about $524 billion.
The nation’s healthcare sector’s total needs for recovery and reconstruction over the next ten years have been estimated at about $19.4 billion, a statement from the Health Ministry said on Monday.
“Three years of full-scale war waged by Russia have caused significant damage to Ukraine’s healthcare system. According to the World Bank and EU estimates, the healthcare sector’s needs are now estimated at more than $19 billion. This figure is interim. However, it is clear that the healthcare system requires significant investments and their rational use,” said Health Minister Viktor Liashko.
The pause has gone into effect immediately and affects hundreds of millions of dollars of weaponry in the process of being sent to Ukraine, the New York Times reported.
US President Donald Trump suspended military aid to Ukraine on Monday, a White House official said, sharply escalating pressure on Kyiv to agree to peace negotiations with Russia.
The move comes just days after a stunning public clash between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Trump, who is seeking a rapid end to the war.
White House says the speech will expound upon his “accomplishments” in his first weeks in office and “the president’s plan for peace,” but many Dems plan to skip his latest self-promotion.
Viewers around the globe might be hoping that the US president’s speech in front of Congress on Tuesday, themed “Renewal of the American Dream”, could give some answers on where he currently stands on Washington’s relationship NATO and how much Donald Trump plans to bend to the Kremlin’s demands, especially as far as sanctions are concerned.
But, as per its billing by the White House on Monday, they should prepare themselves for more self-congratulations on the part of the president.